7 information you should NEVER share with AI Chatbots

Everyone spends time with AI chatbots like friends, sharing everything. But some things shouldn't be shared with AI, as it can be dangerous. Let's see what those are.

AI is advanced technology used in major fields. It's useful but can be harmful if misused, hence the high demand for AI specialists. While AI chatbots seem helpful, experts advise against relying on them for crucial matters like health advice. Let's explore 7 things not to share/ask Chat GPT and other AI chatbots.

1. Don't share personal details like name, address, phone number, or email with AI chatbots. Fraudsters can use this information to identify and track you. 2. Never share bank account, credit card, Aadhaar, or PAN card numbers. Scammers can use these to steal your money or identity.

3. Avoid sharing passwords with AI chatbots. While AI might access your website accounts to provide better service, this convenience can lead to future problems. 4. Don't share secrets with AI chatbots, even if they seem friendly. Chatbots like Chat GPT can mimic human conversation and emotions, but they aren't human. Remember, your information is being recorded.

5. AI apps and websites can sound like doctors, but don't disclose your health problems. Avoid asking chatbots about treatment or medication. Don't share insurance numbers or health details. 6. Chatbots provide details based on your information. Once information is on the internet, it's never truly deleted. It persists somewhere even after deletion.

7. AI chatbots can save and share your conversations. Avoid telling them anything you want to keep private.

