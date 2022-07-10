WWE: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    John Cena made a one-time return to RAW two weeks back during his 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon is expected to meet him to discuss a match for the latter.

    Image credit: Getty

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar John Cena made his highly awaited return to the promotion as he appeared on Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks back to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company. However, he was conspicuous as he did not wrestle a match. Nonetheless, he did tease a match against the current Mr Money in the Bank Theory, with fans speculating the possibility of the same at the SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) later this month. Meanwhile, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is believably eager to discuss the same with Cena.

    Image credit: WWE/Instagram

    According to Fightful Select, McMahon is scheduled to fly to Vancouver next week after the episode of SmackDown to meet Cena. The latter is shooting for Season 2 of his famous television series 'Peacemaker'. The report adds that McMahon is expected to meet him to discuss potentially a match for him.

    ALSO READ: WWE SummerSlam 2022: Lesnar vs Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?

    Image credit: Getty

    As of now, it seems like Cena's match at SummerSlam is not likely happening due to his busy shooting schedule. As a result, it is possible that he would have that match in the biggest WWE event next year, WrestleMania 39, which would be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, a place where Cena would love to wrestle, given that he is a big Hollywood star currently.

    Image credit: Getty

    While WrestleMania 38 this year was incredible, to say the least, WWE would try to pull off a similar spectacle next year, and Cena is undoubtedly a top man who can help the promotion in doing so. Cena's last match in the company happened last year at SummerSlam, where he faced off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, only to end up on the losing side.

