World Chess Champion D. Gukesh earns double than US President? Check HERE

World Chess Champion Gukesh, from Tamil Nadu, has earned twice as much as the US president in 2024

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

World Chess Champion Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh defeated Ding Liren of China to win the World Chess Championship. The 18-year-old Gukesh, who brought pride to Tamil Nadu on the world stage, will be awarded the 'Khel Ratna' award, the highest honor in sports, as announced by the Central Government.

It has been reported that Gukesh earned twice as much as the US president in 2024 alone. Gukesh received a prize of 15,77,842 US dollars for winning the World Chess Championship. This is equivalent to 13.6 crore rupees in Indian currency

Gukesh's 2024 Income

Prize from Tamil Nadu Government

In addition, the Tamil Nadu government announced a prize of Rs. 5 crores for Gukesh. Moreover, Velammal School, where Gukesh studied, presented him with an expensive Benz car as a gift. The 15,77,842 dollars that Gukesh received for winning the World Chess Championship is more than the annual income of the US president. The US president earns 400,000 US dollars annually

US President's Income

In addition, the US President receives 50,000 dollars for expenses, 100,000 dollars for travel, and 19,000 dollars for entertainment, totaling 519,000 dollars in annual income. This is more than double Gukesh's prize money earnings (15,77,842 dollars) in 2024.

This does not include the Rs. 5 crore announced by the Tamil Nadu government and other prizes. If those are included, Gukesh's 2024 income would be three times higher than the US president's

Praggnanandhaa's Income

How much did Praggnanandhaa earn?

It is noteworthy that Gukesh played in 8 major tournaments in 2024. Ding Liren of China, who lost to Gukesh, received 11,83,600 US dollars (9.90 crore rupees in Indian currency) as a prize. Tamil Nadu player Praggnanandhaa received 2,02,136 US dollars (1.74 crore rupees), and Magnus Carlsen of Norway received 6,33,369 US dollars (5.45 crore rupees) as prize money

