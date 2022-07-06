Man United players left gasping for breath in Erik Ten Hag's Ronaldo-less training session

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is making players work hard in the pre-season training session, where Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to be seen.

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag, has perhaps just realised the mammoth task he has on his hands at Old Trafford. The Dutchman has been working his players harder than ever in the pre-season training as he aims to get the Red Devils up and ready for his first season. However, the former Ajax boss is pushing his men at the Carrington training ground without the presence of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: 5 possible destinations if he decides to part ways

On Monday, United players returned for their pre-season training after enjoying a summer break. They are now preparing for their tour to Thailand and Australia, with games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on the cards. However, the Red Devils continue to endure the absence of Ronaldo, who has reportedly made an official request to leave Manchester United this summer.

According to reports, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Juventus, among other clubs, are keen on adding Ronaldo to their squad. But this does not remain Erik ten Hag's only sore point as he kickstarts his stint as United's new permanent manager. Fans will keenly observe the Dutchman's moves as he aims to infuse the team with a passing style of play that made Ajax a standout club in European football. ALSO READ: Ronaldo requests Manchester United transfer: Here's how fans and pundits reacted

United players will have to strive hard to match Ten Hag's style of play, and it appears that the Dutchman is already putting them through the paces. In a video posted on Twitter, players can be seen working hard during a passing drill with Ten Hag, and his coaching staff often heard shouting, 'right foot, left foot' after each pass. The former Ajax boss also told his players that they are 'making too many mistakes'. WATCH: Erik ten Hag in training: "Making too many mistakes.."

Ajax's side of Ten Hag has already been compared since a different video shows the Dutch team performing the identical drill with considerably more fluidity and refined accuracy. The 52-year-old attempts to apply the strategies that helped him succeed in Amsterdam to Manchester. However, United's players will need some time to adjust to the new system. WATCH: How his Ajax teams do it and spot the difference

