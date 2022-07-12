Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United fans applaud Erik ten Hag's 'perfect start' after 4-0 win over Liverpool

    Under new manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United registered a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok in their opening match of pre-season.

    football Club friendlies
    Bangkok, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag got off to a dream start as the Red Devils registered a thumping 4-0 victory over Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium, Thailand, in the club's pre-season opener on Tuesday.

    The Dutchman, who took charge at Old Trafford at the end of last season, named a strong starting line-up comprising first-team squad players. However, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hit the headlines since his request to leave the club with an eye on Champions League, was not part of United's squad as the Portuguese superstar skipped the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. 

    Also read: 'We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season' - Erik ten Hag affirms Portuguese not for sale

    Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool used the opportunity to bring on several youngsters for the clash against the Red Devils.

    United opened the game's tally with a goal from Jadon Sancho in the 12th minute of the clash. Fred and Anthony Martial fired two more strikers to take Ten Hag's side to 3-0 by halftime.

    Both managers made several changes during the match, with Klopp using 32 players. Ten Hag played with ten fewer players, and when David de Gea indicated in the 68th minute that he would have to leave the game due to injury, there was a concern.

    The 4-0 win was completed by Facundo Pellistri, who came on at halftime in place of Sancho. Next up for United is a trip to Australia, where they take on Melbourne Victory on July 15.

    Also read: Man United players left gasping for breath in Erik Ten Hag's Ronaldo-less training session

    United fans expressed joy over their team's performance against Liverpool, with several supporters cheering Ten Hag's one-touch football strategy displayed in the game. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 8:47 PM IST
