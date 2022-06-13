Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League: Luis Enrique confident of Spain's ability to compete after topping group

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Spain has topped Group 2 of its UEFA Nations League A-category. It won its previous game against the Czech Republic 2-0 on Sunday to climb to the top, delighting Luis Enrique.

    Spain is seemingly back to its best. In the ongoing UEFA Nations League (UNL), it hosted the Czech Republic at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga on Sunday. The hosts raced to a decent 2-0 win, thanks to strikes from Carlos Soler in the 24th minute, via Marco Asensio's assist, followed by Pablo Sarabia in the 75th, through an assist from Ferran Torres. As a result of this victory, Spain has reached the table-top, with a couple of wins and draws each. In contrast, the Locomotive stays third, with a win and a draw each, along with two losses. Meanwhile, Spain's head coach Luis Enrique is delighted by his side's ability to compete.

    After the success, Enrique told the media, "I am delighted. How can I not be? The rival has shown how good they are in all aspects. We have been quite good, although we lacked some things. The atmosphere was beautiful, with lots of cheering and respect for the anthem of the rival. I hope it repeats itself and serves as an example. We are leaders, and we have been good in general. Ask the rivals what they feel when playing with us. Surely, we will compete [vs all]."

    Enrique also heaped praise on midfielder Marco Asensio, saying, "I always called him up when I saw him doing well. Now he has been playing less. We like him, and he knows it. There are no doubts with him." In contrast, he also appreciated goalkeeper Unai Simon's efforts, stating, "He chose well in decision-making. He gives us a lot with the ball in aerial aspects. He has been good. He has saved us, and that's what the goalkeeper is for."

