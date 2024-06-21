Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 6 tennis stars who practice yoga to enhance their game

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 8:15 AM IST

    Top 6 tennis stars who practice yoga to enhance their game

    Yoga has become an integral part of training for many top tennis players. From increasing flexibility and strength to improving mental focus, learn how stars like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal incorporate yoga into their routines to elevate their performance on the court.

    article_image2

    Novak Djokovic

    Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, has often credited yoga and meditation as essential parts of his training regime. He practices yoga to improve his flexibility, strength, and mental focus.

    article_image3

    Andy Murray

    The British tennis star Andy Murray uses yoga to maintain his flexibility and recover from injuries, which has helped him extend his career.

    article_image4

    Maria Sharapova

    The former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova has included yoga in her training to improve her flexibility, strength, and mental focus.

    article_image5

    Rafael Nadal

    Nadal uses yoga to improve his flexibility, strength, and mental focus, which are critical to his powerful and enduring style of play.

    article_image6

    Roger Federer

    Federer incorporates yoga and Pilates to enhance his flexibility, balance, and core strength, contributing to his longevity in the sport.

    article_image7

    Rohan Bopanna

    Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna, known for his powerful serve and impressive doubles play, has credited yoga as a crucial element of his training regimen. Incorporating yoga into his routine has significantly contributed to his physical and mental well-being, aiding his performance on the court.

