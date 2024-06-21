Discover how top tennis players like Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova and Rafael Nadal use yoga to improve their flexibility, strength, and mental focus, contributing to their success on the court.

Top 6 tennis stars who practice yoga to enhance their game

Yoga has become an integral part of training for many top tennis players. From increasing flexibility and strength to improving mental focus, learn how stars like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal incorporate yoga into their routines to elevate their performance on the court.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, has often credited yoga and meditation as essential parts of his training regime. He practices yoga to improve his flexibility, strength, and mental focus.

Andy Murray

The British tennis star Andy Murray uses yoga to maintain his flexibility and recover from injuries, which has helped him extend his career.

Maria Sharapova

The former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova has included yoga in her training to improve her flexibility, strength, and mental focus.

Rafael Nadal

Nadal uses yoga to improve his flexibility, strength, and mental focus, which are critical to his powerful and enduring style of play.

Roger Federer

Federer incorporates yoga and Pilates to enhance his flexibility, balance, and core strength, contributing to his longevity in the sport.

Rohan Bopanna

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna, known for his powerful serve and impressive doubles play, has credited yoga as a crucial element of his training regimen. Incorporating yoga into his routine has significantly contributed to his physical and mental well-being, aiding his performance on the court.

