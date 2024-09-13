Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 3 highest paid Indian cricketers of IPL history

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) has significantly boosted players' incomes since its inception in 2008. Rohit Sharma leads the pack as the highest earner, followed closely by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, showcasing the league's financial impact on top players.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    IPL 2025 - Mumbai Indians

    The IPL cricket festival started in 2008 and has been held every year in a grand manner. From the inaugural season, it has not only changed the format in league matches but has also contributed significantly to the revenue of the players. IPL can even be called a rich man's game. It is every player's dream to play in the IPL.

    article_image2

    IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma

    Rohit Sharma has been playing for Mumbai Indians since 2011. Rohit Sharma holds the record of being the first captain to win the trophy 5 times for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma has earned 178.6 crores by playing a total of 17 seasons in IPL history. This has been confirmed in a report conducted by Inside Sport. Accordingly, Rohit Sharma tops the list of Indian cricketers who have earned the most through the IPL series.

    article_image3

    MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings

    In second place is former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. There is nothing far behind in his income list. He has won the trophy 5 times for CSK, equal to Mumbai Indians. Dhoni, who played for CSK, has earned a total of 176.8 crores.

    article_image4

    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli, RCB

    Kohli is the only player to have played for the same team from 2008 to 2024: Virat Kohli, who has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008, would have broken a record if he had gone up for auction. But, he has not gone up for auction so far. However, Virat Kohli has earned a total of 173.2 crores in 17 years.

