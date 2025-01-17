Novak Djokovic net worth: 10-time Australian Open champion's career earnings, prize money and more

Whether on the court or in the financial world, 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic remains a force to be reckoned with — a true embodiment of brilliance and longevity in modern sports.

article_image1
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic's enduring brilliance and unparalleled longevity have solidified his position as the highest earner in tennis history — a record that only seems poised to grow as the 24-time Grand Slam champion vies for further glory at the 2025 Australian Open. After a tumultuous 2022, which saw him sidelined from the Australian Open due to a visa controversy and the US Open due to his vaccination status, the Serbian maestro returned with a vengeance. In 2023, Djokovic secured three of the four Grand Slam titles, reaffirming his dominance at the pinnacle of tennis. While 2024 didn't feature a Grand Slam victory for Djokovic, he achieved a career-defining milestone by clinching Olympic gold, a feat that had long eluded him.

Djokovic's achievements on the court have been matched by his financial prowess. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune is estimated at $240 million (£189.3 million). This staggering wealth is bolstered not only by his record-breaking $185 million (£151 million) in career earnings, as reported by the ATP, but also by his extensive endorsement deals.

The 37-year-old Serbian earns a significant portion of his income through lucrative partnerships, notably with brands like Lacoste and luxury watchmaker Hublot, which he began endorsing in 2021. Between June 2019 and June 2020 alone, Djokovic amassed $45 million (£35.5 million) in commercial earnings, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Djokovic’s financial acumen extends beyond endorsements. In 2020, he acquired an 80% controlling stake in the Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which was working on a COVID-19 treatment. He also channels his wealth into philanthropic efforts through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which focuses on early childhood education projects in Serbia.

Off the court, Djokovic commands a massive online following, further boosting his brand value. His Instagram account boasts more than 15.5 million followers, complemented by 9.2 million Twitter followers and over 10 million Facebook fans. Though Djokovic's social media reach is formidable, he trails rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of online popularity. Nadal leads the trio with 21.8 million Instagram followers, while Federer commands a following of 12.8 million on the platform.

As Djokovic gears up for yet another Australian Open, his staggering achievements continue to fuel the debate over the greatest tennis player of all time. His 24 Grand Slam titles, unparalleled career earnings, and recent Olympic triumph underscore a legacy of relentless excellence and resilience.

