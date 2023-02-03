Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend; escapes conviction

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Nick Kyrgios was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in 2021. However, after over a year of investigation and trial, he has pleaded guilty to the incident but has been spared of any conviction.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Friday, tennis star Nick Kyrgios of Australia pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in 2021. He gave out the guilty plea in a Canberra court after his defence lawyers failed to dismiss the charges against him on mental health grounds. He reportedly pushed Passari onto the pavement during a scuffle in 2021.

    On the same note, the magistrate dubbed the incident "a single act of stupidity or frustration", thus sparing Kyrgios a criminal record, reports BBC. As per the facts, the incident occurred on January 10, 2021, when Kyrgios stopped his car from driving away while they were quarrelling over an issue, leading to him pushing her onto the pavement.

    ALSO READ: ATP decides against taking action against Alexander Zverev for abuse claims by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova

    Image credit: Instagram

    Passari filed a police report the following month of the incident but did not file an official complaint against Kyrgios. While the couple reconciled to continue their relationship, it was after they broke up later that year in December that she lodged a formal complaint against him. While handing out the sentence, the magistrate stated that he was  "a young man trying to extricate himself from a heightened emotional situation".

    Image credit: Getty

    "You acted in the heat of the moment. I am dealing with you the same way I would with any young man in this court. You are a young man who happens to hit a tennis ball particularly well," added the magistrate. She also informed him that his family references displayed that he possessed substantial "love and support" around him.

