Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend; escapes conviction

Nick Kyrgios was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in 2021. However, after over a year of investigation and trial, he has pleaded guilty to the incident but has been spared of any conviction.

On Friday, tennis star Nick Kyrgios of Australia pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in 2021. He gave out the guilty plea in a Canberra court after his defence lawyers failed to dismiss the charges against him on mental health grounds. He reportedly pushed Passari onto the pavement during a scuffle in 2021. On the same note, the magistrate dubbed the incident "a single act of stupidity or frustration", thus sparing Kyrgios a criminal record, reports BBC. As per the facts, the incident occurred on January 10, 2021, when Kyrgios stopped his car from driving away while they were quarrelling over an issue, leading to him pushing her onto the pavement. ALSO READ: ATP decides against taking action against Alexander Zverev for abuse claims by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova

Passari filed a police report the following month of the incident but did not file an official complaint against Kyrgios. While the couple reconciled to continue their relationship, it was after they broke up later that year in December that she lodged a formal complaint against him. While handing out the sentence, the magistrate stated that he was "a young man trying to extricate himself from a heightened emotional situation".

