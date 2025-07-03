Should Arsenal Splash £50m on Noni Madueke? The Pros and Cons of a Surprise Swoop
Arsenal are weighing up a move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke. He ticks several boxes, but is he the smart choice at £50 million? Here's what's working for and against the deal.
Positive - He’d Finally Offer Proper Relief for Saka
For too long, Bukayo Saka has had to shoulder the right-wing burden alone. Arsenal haven’t invested properly in his backup since Mikel Arteta took charge, and it’s shown. The one genuine signing made for this spot was Raheem Sterling, and that too didn’t go well.
Madueke, in contrast, brings the physicality and two-footedness needed for Premier League football. His sharp movements and flair offer an unpredictability that could spice up the attack, especially when Saka needs a breather. He’s not coming in to start every week, and that works for both club and player.
Negative - £50m for a Rotation Piece? It’s a Lot
Here’s the hard truth, Chelsea reportedly want £50m for Madueke. That’s a steep price for a player they paid £30m for just two years ago and who hasn’t completely delivered since. A goal or assist every three matches isn’t poor, but it’s not premium output either.
With Arsenal needing a left winger, a striker, a defender, and perhaps even Eberechi Eze, every million counts. Madueke isn’t cheap, and for someone who wouldn’t walk into the starting XI, the fee feels bloated. Add in the emotional baggage of buying from Chelsea again, and it’s hard not to pause.
Positive - Still, He Might Be Better Than Fans Think
Chelsea bias aside, Madueke has solid traits. He’s young, Premier League-tested, and homegrown thus fitting several squad-building checkboxes. He’s versatile too, able to shift into central attacking zones or even across the front line.
Importantly, there’s no learning curve with him. He won’t need months to adapt. And if Arsenal are seeking depth, they could do far worse than a player who already has flashes of high quality. He’s not Rodrygo, but he’s not a panic buy either.
Negative - Arsenal Could Aim Higher
This isn’t a ‘Madueke or bust’ situation. Arsenal are targeting players like Rodrygo, and if this £50m move eats into that budget, fans will rightly be furious. Madueke has upside, but his defensive work is lacking, and his end product isn’t elite yet.
That doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. It means he’s still developing, and £50m is a big outlay for a developmental signing. Especially with Arsenal looking to win the league and make a serious Champions League push next season, it’s a tough sell.