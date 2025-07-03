Image Credit : Getty

For too long, Bukayo Saka has had to shoulder the right-wing burden alone. Arsenal haven’t invested properly in his backup since Mikel Arteta took charge, and it’s shown. The one genuine signing made for this spot was Raheem Sterling, and that too didn’t go well.

Madueke, in contrast, brings the physicality and two-footedness needed for Premier League football. His sharp movements and flair offer an unpredictability that could spice up the attack, especially when Saka needs a breather. He’s not coming in to start every week, and that works for both club and player.