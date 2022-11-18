Qatar World Cup 2022: Rodrygo and Marquinhos warn Brazil of being over-confident

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil is entering the event as a title favourite. However, is it being over-confident, and if so, what is its reason? Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Marquinhos have warned the Seleção.

    Regarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a few top teams are entering the tournament as title favourites. Also, just like every other edition, record five-time former champion Brazil is again heading into the competition as a title favourite. The Seleção have been in top form since the 2018 edition in Russia. It finished as the runner-up during the Copa America last year, losing out to arch-rival Argentina. However, it was a force to be reckoned with in the qualifiers alongside Argentina, finishing atop the table unbeaten. Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Marquinhos have warned the side that it should not be a reason to enter the event with over-confidence.

    Chitchatting to the reporters on Thursday, Real Madrid striker Rodrygo stated, "We know that we have a great national team, that we are among the favourites. But there are other perfect teams as well. It's no use saying we are favourites and then arriving on the pitch and not showing it. We know that everyone was in good form with their clubs, and that's why they're here – many good players were left out."

    In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Marquinhos added about Brazil's hunger for success and noted, "If we think we are favourites, that we are the best, we will not go forward. We've seen how things are in this competition, which is very difficult. All the teams are ready and very balanced."

    "They [other sides] can make life difficult. That's the [World] Cup. It's no use coming here and talking about the future. We have to get through the [group stage] first. It will be three challenging games," concluded Marquinhos, reports FotMob. Brazil plays its Qatar 2022 opener against Serbia on November 24.

