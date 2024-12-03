PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

PV Sindhu Net Worth : Let's explore the net worth of PV Sindhu, who is getting ready for her wedding on December 22nd…

article_image1
PV Sindhu's Net Worth and Luxury Car Collection

PV Sindhu, born in Hyderabad:

PV Sindhu Net Worth : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (PV Sindhu) was born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad. Her father is PV Ramana, and her mother is P. Vijaya. Both are from Andhra Pradesh. Sindhu regularly visits her family deity's temple with her family. Both of Sindhu's parents are national-level volleyball players. PV Ramana was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the 1989 Asian Games.

article_image2

PV Sindhu's Education and Badminton Journey

PV Sindhu's Education:

Ramana was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2000 for his excellence in sports. Born in Hyderabad, Sindhu completed her schooling at Auxilium High School and her college education at St. Ann's College. Although her parents encouraged her to play volleyball, PV Sindhu chose badminton.

article_image3

PV Sindhu's Choice of Badminton

PV Sindhu's Badminton Choice:

Pullela Gopichand was a major reason for this. Pullela Gopichand won the championship at the 2001 England Open Badminton tournament. Inspired by his victory, she chose badminton. She has been playing badminton since the age of 8.

article_image4

PV Sindhu's Medal Wins and Achievements

PV Sindhu's Medals:

In 2009, she won a bronze medal at the Sub-Junior Asian Championship Badminton Tournament held in Colombo. She was 14 years old then. That's how her badminton career began. She has won 464 matches so far.

article_image5

PV Sindhu's Badminton Career Overview

She has also lost 205 matches. She has won titles in 18 badminton tournaments. She made history by winning medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. It is noteworthy that she was eliminated from the 2024 Olympic Games.

article_image6

PV Sindhu's Net Worth and Income Sources

PV Sindhu's Net Worth:

PV Sindhu is one of the highest-earning athletes in India. Her net worth is Rs. 59 crores. PV Sindhu's net worth has increased to Rs. 59 crores due to her sports career, brand endorsements, and investments.

article_image7

PV Sindhu's Luxury Car Collection

PV Sindhu's Car Collection:

Generally, athletes have an immense passion for bikes and cars. This also applies to PV Sindhu. PV Sindhu, who has an immense love for cars, reportedly owns high-level model cars. Telugu actor Nagarjuna gifted her a BMW X5 worth Rs. 73 lakhs for winning the gold medal at the World Championship.

article_image8

PV Sindhu's Car Collection and Gifts

Similarly, former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gifted PV Sindhu a BMW 320D. The price of this car is up to Rs. 50 lakhs. Mahindra also gifted her a Thar car.

article_image9

PV Sindhu's Brand Endorsements

Brands:

Currently, PV Sindhu is the brand ambassador for Asian Paints, Bridgestone, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Li Ning, Spinny, and Bank of Baroda.

article_image10

PV Sindhu's Upcoming Wedding Details

PV Sindhu's Wedding:

PV Sindhu, who has brought pride to India as a badminton player, is getting married on the 22nd of this month in Udaipur. She is marrying Venkata Dutt Sai from Hyderabad. Venkata Dutt Sai is the Managing Director of Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad.

article_image11

PV Sindhu's Wedding Celebrations and Reception

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's wedding events will take place from the 20th to the 24th. While the wedding will take place in Udaipur on the 22nd, the reception will be held in Hyderabad on the 24th. It seems that only family members and close relatives will attend the wedding. Film, political, and cricket celebrities are expected to attend the reception.

