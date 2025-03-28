Mohamed Salah could stay at Liverpool? How Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit might make it possible

Read Full Gallery

Mohamed Salah is nearing a Liverpool contract renewal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move to Real Madrid sparks fan outrage.

Salah to stay at Liverpool?

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly closer than ever to extending his stay at Anfield, as contract negotiations between his representatives and the club have intensified. According to Egyptian outlet Masrawy, talks between Liverpool and Salah’s agent, Rami Abbas, have progressed significantly, with the forward receiving a more compelling offer than ever before.

Salah's contract to be renewed?

Salah’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has previously hinted that he was more likely to leave than stay. However, fresh developments suggest a turnaround in his future at Liverpool. “Liverpool's management has opened negotiations with Rami Abbas, Mohamed Salah's agent, to renew the Egyptian star's contract with Liverpool for the time being,” a source told Masrawy. “Negotiations between Liverpool and Rami Abbas, Salah's agent, are much more advanced this time than ever before, and the offer presented is higher than any offer made to the player before.”

Trend Alexander-Arnold's exit crucial factor?

However, in a surprising twist, the report also shed light on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure from Liverpool, claiming that it could play a role in Salah’s contract renewal. “Arnold’s imminent departure from Liverpool will be a major factor in Salah’s contract renewal, following the reduction of the club’s high salaries, allowing the Egyptian star to be given what he desires in his new contract with the Reds,” the source added. Also read: Liverpool's 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave?

All eyes on Alexander-Arnold's potential Real Madrid move

The revelation of Alexander-Arnold’s expected exit has sent shockwaves through Liverpool’s fanbase, with speculation growing over his potential move to Real Madrid. Reports in December suggested that the reigning European champions were confident of signing the England international. That belief has only strengthened in recent months, with sources in Madrid suggesting that his transfer is now a mere formality. Real Madrid have been legally permitted to negotiate with Alexander-Arnold since January 1 due to his contract expiring in June, and they have reportedly been in talks with him since then. Los Blancos even made an approach to Liverpool on New Year’s Eve in a bid to secure his services in January for £20 million, but the offer was swiftly rejected by the Premier League leaders. Liverpool opted to keep the right-back as they were still competing on multiple fronts at the time, a decision that has seemingly been justified. Despite the lack of official confirmation from either club, reports suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been careful to respect Liverpool and avoid making the deal public prematurely.

Outrage over Alexander-Arnold's move

The news of Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure has sparked outrage among Liverpool fans. A viral clip on X showed a supporter burning an Alexander-Arnold jersey in protest. Others took to social media to express their fury, with many calling for Liverpool’s incoming manager Arne Slot to exclude him from the squad for the remainder of the season. One fan wrote: “Personally I’d be dropping Trent for the rest of the season. Don’t let him be part of the end of the season. Don’t let him say his goodbyes. “Don’t even have him on the bench. Don’t let him be part of the title celebrations or parade. Let him watch the team from home.” Another supporter echoed similar sentiments, stating: “Don’t let him play another game. Don’t even let him in Anfield when we lift the title.” A third added: “Bench Trent for the rest of the season,” while another questioned: “Does Trent start in the rest of the 9 games? I know he is injured but will he ever play for LFC again? I don’t think so.”

Only silver lining - Salah could stay?

Alexander-Arnold’s potential departure would mark a significant loss for Liverpool. Having joined the club’s academy at the age of six, he has gone on to make 349 appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 87 assists. His contributions have been vital to Liverpool’s recent success, which includes eight major trophies. In recognition of his leadership, he was named vice-captain in the summer of 2023. As Liverpool fans brace for the possibility of losing one of their homegrown heroes, the silver lining could be Salah’s contract extension. However, with uncertainty still surrounding both situations, the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the club’s future. Also read: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

