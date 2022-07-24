Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Schumacher's wife in tears after F1 legend honoured with State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia

    First Published Jul 24, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    Michael Schumacher has still not recovered from his near-fatal brain injury in 2013. Meanwhile, the F1 legend was honoured with the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia, leaving his wife in tears.

    Image credit: Getty

    Formula One (F1) legend Michael Schumacher of Germany has remained away from media attention since he suffered a near-fatal brain injury in December 2013 while skiing in the French Alps. Notably, a decade since, he has yet to fully recover from the accident, having suffered a severe brain injury, leaving him paralysed for nearly three years. He has memory problems and is also unable to talk or communicate properly. In the meantime, the F1 legend was recently honoured with the prestigious State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. While his son Mick could not attend the ceremony, his wife Corinna and daughter Gina-Maria accepted the award on his behalf.

    Image credit: Getty

    Schumacher's close friend and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt stated that the 53-year-old would recover from the horrific accident someday. Meanwhile, her husband's entire ceremony and honour left Corinna emotional as he burst into tears. Schumacher received a standing ovation from all present at the event.

    ALSO READ: Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Schumacher watches F1 races

    Image credit: Getty

    At the same time, Corinna told Netflix in a special documentary SCHUMACHER, "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, which gives us strength. We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make him comfortable. And, to simply make him feel our family, our bond."

    Image credit: Getty

    "And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to continue as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said. It's imperative to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael," concluded Corinna.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha sole strike sinks Real Madrid; Manchester City, Arsenal script big wins over Bayern Munich, Chelsea-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha's sole strike sinks Madrid; City, Arsenal script big wins

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Social media glorifies Neeraj Chopra upon silver win

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call-ayh

    Jules Kounde holds out on Chelsea transfer; waiting for Barcelona move after Xavi phone call

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal in his maiden World Championships

    Neeraj Chopra wins silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win against West Indies/Windies despite middle-order woes-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: India eyes series win despite middle-order woes

    Recent Stories

    NEET dress code row REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas cut sleeves gcw

    After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

    Amazon to let developers design routines for Alexa users here s all about it gcw

    Amazon to let developers design routines for Alexa users; here's all about it

    Liger OTT Release Date Hotstar or Netflix or Amazon Here's where when to watch Vijay Deverakonda film RBA

    Liger OTT Release Date: Hotstar or Netflix or Amazon? Here's where, when to watch Vijay Deverakonda’s film

    Neeraj Chopra on World Athletics Championships 2022 silver: Happy to have won it, I will take it-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra on World Championships silver: 'Happy to have won it, I will take it'

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon