Schumacher's wife in tears after F1 legend honoured with State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia

Michael Schumacher has still not recovered from his near-fatal brain injury in 2013. Meanwhile, the F1 legend was honoured with the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia, leaving his wife in tears.

Formula One (F1) legend Michael Schumacher of Germany has remained away from media attention since he suffered a near-fatal brain injury in December 2013 while skiing in the French Alps. Notably, a decade since, he has yet to fully recover from the accident, having suffered a severe brain injury, leaving him paralysed for nearly three years. He has memory problems and is also unable to talk or communicate properly. In the meantime, the F1 legend was recently honoured with the prestigious State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday. While his son Mick could not attend the ceremony, his wife Corinna and daughter Gina-Maria accepted the award on his behalf.

Schumacher's close friend and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt stated that the 53-year-old would recover from the horrific accident someday. Meanwhile, her husband's entire ceremony and honour left Corinna emotional as he burst into tears. Schumacher received a standing ovation from all present at the event. ALSO READ: Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Schumacher watches F1 races

At the same time, Corinna told Netflix in a special documentary SCHUMACHER, "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, which gives us strength. We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make him comfortable. And, to simply make him feel our family, our bond."

