Image Credit : Twitter

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the history of Indian Premier League. Making his IPL debut with MI in 2013, Bumrah gradually evolved from promising bowler with raw talent to becoming Rohit Sharma’s go-to bowler in crunch situations.

Bumrah is currently playing for MI in the IPL 2025, where he has picked 11 wickets in seven matches so far. He overtook Lasith Malinga’s tally of 170 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL. The fans remember Jasprit Bumrah as a young bowler who shot to fame with a wicket of RCB star batter Virat Kohli on his IPL debut in 2013, but it was his match-defining spell against Rising Pune Super Giants in the IPL 2017 Final that truly cemented his reputation as a big-match performer.

Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ thrilling victory over RPSG in the IPL 2017 Final.