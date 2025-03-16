IPL 2025: Varun Chakravarthy to Yuzvendra Chahal: 6 bowlers who could be among the highest wicket-takers

Read Full Gallery

IPL 2025: This article predicts the top wicket-takers of the season, emphasizing key bowlers and their potential impact based on past performance and current form.

Image Credit: ANI

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 just 6 days away from commencement, the fans across India are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the thrilling matches between the best teams in the tournament history. The 18th edition of IPL will take place on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Over the last several seasons, many bowlers delivered impactful performances that determined the fate of their teams in the tournament. Several bowlers consistently delivered match-winning performances while also dominating the highest wicket-takers charts, cementing their reputation in the IPL. On that note, let’s take a look at six players who are likely to become the highest wicket-takers of the IPL 2025.

Image Credit: ANI

1. Varun Chakravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy played a pivotal role in the team’s IPL title win last year while also taking 21 wickets at an average of 19.14 and an economy rate of 8.04. The 33-year-old mystery spinner has been in impressive form ever since making his India comeback last year. Chakravarthy was part of Team India that won the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph and was also the joint-second highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with nine wickets. His consistent performances in international cricket since last year are a big positive for Kolkata Knight Riders as they aim to defend their title, which they won in the last season. If Varun Chakravarthy consistently takes wickets throughout the upcoming IPL season, he could be among the highest wicket-takers.

Image Credit: ANI

2. Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings lead pacer Arshdeep Singh is another bowler who is likely to give tough competition to other bowlers in the race for the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. In the last two seasons, the left-arm pacer picked more than 15 wickets. Arshdeep has been the go-to bowler for the Punjab Kings in crucial situations, especially in the death overs. He has been a force to be reckoned with in T20Is, as he is currently the leading wicket-taker for India with 99 wickets. He has been a potent threat for the batters due to his ability to swing the ball in both ways and bowl yorkers, even in pressure situations. If Arshdeep Singh consistently maintains his fitness and form, he can be among the standout bowlers in the upcoming IPL season. Also read: IPL 2025, CSK SWOT Analysis: Chennai Super Kings' strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats decoded

Image Credit: ANI

3. Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan is definitely one of the bowlers to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season. The 26-year-old was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, with 27 wickets. However, he did not have an ideal season in IPL last year as he picked just 10 wickets in 12 matches. The Afghan spinner is expected to make an impact in the upcoming IPL season as the Gujarat Titans aim for their second title. Rashid Khan holds the record for most wickets in the history of T20 cricket, 634 wickets in 462 matches. Rashid’s ability to deliver economical spells while taking crucial wickets makes him an asset for the Gujarat Titans. Since 2024, the spinner has picked up 78 wickets across all levels of T20 cricket. If he performs well in IPL 2025, Rashid Khan can be among the highest wicket-takers of IPL 2025.

Image Credit: ANI

4. Yuzvendra Chahal After a three-year stint with the Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal will ply his trade for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL season. Chahal has been one of the consistent performers with the ball in the history of the IPL. The Indian veteran spinner is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL, scalping 205 wickets in 160 matches. He is the only player to take 200 wickets in the tournament. In the last IPL season, Chahal picked 18 wickets at an average of 30.33 and an economy rate of 9.41. Yuzvendra Chahal can bowl in variations which would often make batters difficult to judge the ball. Since Chahal has been out of the reckoning on the Indian side since 2023, Yuzvendra Chahal has the best chance to make Team India's comeback by delivering a standout performance in IPL 2025. Also read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 6 players who could be among highest run-getters of the season

Image Credit: ANI

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar A veteran Indian pacer who is no longer in the scheme of things for India across all formats of the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be among the highest wicket-takers of the IPL 2025. At the IPL 2025 auction, the 35-year-old was fetched at INR 10.75 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he began his IPL career. There was an intense bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants before the RCB spoiled the party by making a last-minute bid to acquire the services of Bhuvneshwar. Kumar did not have an ideal IPL season last year, having picked only 11 wickets in 16 matches. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to redeem himself in the upcoming IPL season and prove his mettle by delivering impactful performance and helping RCB in pursuit of their maiden IPL title. If he finds his rhythm early in the tournament, he can be among the highest wicket-takers.

Image Credit: ANI

6. Matheesha Pathirana Another bowler who could emerge as one of the highest wicket-takers is Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana. He caught the attention of the fans and experts alike because of his bowling action similar to former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga in 2022. In the last two seasons, Pathirana has showcased tremendous potential to lead CSK pace attack in the future. In IPL 2024, he picked 13 wickets in just six matches before he had to cut short his season due to a hamstring injury. Across three seasons, Sri Lankan pacer has picked 34 wickets. If he performs well throughout the season without any injury, he could be among the highest wicket-takers of the IPL 2025.

Latest Videos