IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Which team has won more matches in IPL? Check key stats here

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: As everyone eagerly awaits for the mega show down between CSK and MI match in the IPL today, let's see who has won the most matches in the IPL and who is the king at Chennai's Chepauk

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

IPL: CSK vs MI Head to Head: The world's biggest cricket festival, IPL 2025, started yesterday. RCB defeated KKR by 7 wickets at Eden Gardens.

The match between arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be held at 7.30 pm. Everyone is expecting the CSK vs Mumbai Indians match.


In today's match, Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians and Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will play at the Chennai Chepauk Stadium. Mumbai is a step ahead of Chennai.

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Head to Head, Records

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have played 8 times at the Chennai Chepauk Stadium. CSK has won three and Mumbai Indians have won five times.

But when it comes to trophies, CSK and MI have each won 5 times. The fan-base of both the teams are huge and tonight's game is sure to be a mega showdown.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli fan invades pitch and falls at his feet during opening match (WATCH)

