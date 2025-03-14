IPL 2025: Can KKR defend their title under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy? Detailed SWOT analysis

A detailed SWOT analysis of what lies ahead for Kolkata Knight Riders in their quest of defending the IPL title.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener on March 22, Saturday. 

Kolkata Knight Riders will enter into the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League as the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the tournament. There are major changes in the squad, especially their winning captain Shreyas Iyer is not part of the team as he moved to Punjab Kings, where he was appointed as captain. In his place, Ajinya Rahane has been named as captain, with Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy. With a stable core, the Kolkata Knight Riders will look to dominate once again this season, as they aim for the fourth IPL season. 

With changes in the squad and captaincy for the upcoming IPL season, will Kolkata Knight Riders be able to live up to the billing of defending champions? Here is a detailed SWOT analysis.

SWOT analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

article_image2

Image Credit: ANI

Strength 

The Kolkata Knight Riders boast a strong batting line-up, which includes the likes of Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Rinku, Narine and Russell are power hitters who can anchor the team’s innings with their explosive firepower in the middle and death overs. Since Sunil Narine is expected to continue as an opener following his successful IPL season last year, Quinton de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz is likely to accompany him for a solid top-order. Venkatesh Iyer adds stability to the middle-order by likely batting at no.4 and accelerating the innings when needed.  

Another big strength for KKR is their bowling line-up, as they have two mystery spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Their spin bowling would often trouble the best batsmen in the world, as their variations would make the batters read them. KKR has a formidable pace bowling unit, consisting of Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, and Ramandeep Singh. Nortje and Malik are among the fastest bowlers in the IPL history. Ramandeep adds depth to the attack with his ability to bowl effective cutters and contribute with the bat in lower order. Harshit Rana has been quite impressive with his ability to deliver the ball at right line and length while taking crucial wickets.


article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

Weaknesses 

Since Kolkata Knight Riders is undergoing transition after former skipper Shreyas Iyer moved on from the team and appointment of Ajinkya Rahane as a captain, there might be concerns in leadership stability. His calm approach to captaincy is a stark contrast to aggressive leadership styles of past captains. The questions were raised over KKR’s appointing Rahane as a captain, not only due to his age but also he did not lead any IPL team in recent years. Moreover, his limited involvement in T20 cricket in recent years raised doubt whether he can adapt to the fast-paced demands of the format. 

Another weakness for Kolkata Knight Riders is injury concerns. The likes of Andre Russell and Anrich Nortje’s fitness could be a major concern, given that they have struggled with injuries in previous IPL season. Nortje has a history of missing out series and tournament due to injuries. He was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury. Additionally, Umran Malik is yet to recover from the back injury ahead of the IPL 2025. Therefore, KKR management has a big headache managing the squad and fitness of key players throughout the season. If any of the key players get injured in the middle of the season, it would be a big setback for KKR.

article_image4

Image Credit: Twitter/KKRiders

Opportunities 

Since Kolkata Knight Riders is undergoing transition after winning their third IPL title last year, it will be an opportunity for the team to prove that they can sustain under the new leadership. With Ajinkya Rahane taking over captaincy duties, the defending champions have a chance to demonstrate a new and fresh strategy by capitalizing on the experience of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who have been part of the setup for over a decade. Their experience will play a key role in challenging matches and ensuring a smooth transition under Rahane’s leadership. 

Another opportunity for KKR is that the young players, including Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz can be key contributors to the team’s success this season. Moreover, with the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India next year, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh will make their case for national selection by performing well in the upcoming IPL season. If KKR play as a unit rather than being reliant on few players, they can establish themselves as a well-rounded team in this IPL season just like the previous season of the tournament.

article_image5

Image Credit: ANI

Threats

Being the defending champions of the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders will have that pressure of living up to the expectations. The added burden of maintaining consistency throughout the tournament could impact overall performance of the team. The injury concerns of key players will be a big headache, given that they do not have like-for-like replacements for key players in the squad. If Andre Russell or Anrich Nortje suffers an injury in the middle of the season, the team’s balance could be disrupted. 

Another threat is that Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy will be under scanner. If Kolkata Knight Riders struggle in early stages of the tournament, his appointment as a captain will be questioned. KKR rivals will look to exploit their leadership transition by putting them under pressure in crucial situations. If Rahane fails to inspire the team tactically and make proactive decisions on the field, it could hinder KKR’s chances of defending the title.

