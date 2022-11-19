'He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me' - Anthony Elanga following explosive interview with Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan looks set to cost him his Manchester United career as the club mulls legal action against him. However, club teammate Anthony Elanga still possesses the same respect for him.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has sent the football world into turmoil following his explosive interview with celebrated football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. During the interview, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was critical about his current club Manchester United and its management, as he revealed how he felt betrayed by the club, as some of the senior club officials wanted to force him out this summer. Also, he lashed out at head coach Erik ten Hag and said that he does not have any respect for him because of no reciprocal respect. Meanwhile, his club teammate and striker Anthony Elanga has affirmed that Ronaldo always favours youngsters, and the former still dramatically respects him.

Interacting with Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet, Elanga noted, "Cristiano talks about young players in general. We are a new generation. I am always 100 per cent focused on what I am doing, but I can understand what he is saying. There are a lot of phones and a lot of technology. It's quite easy for young players to get distracted and lose focus. Young players at United are listening, but I can understand what he is saying."

