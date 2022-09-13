Will Real Madrid make a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe again? Carlo Ancelotti responds

There has been fresh rumours about Kylian Mbappe’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with reports claiming that it will expire in 2024, sparking speculations that Real Madrid could make a move for the Frenchman again next year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After reports claimed that Kylian Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) only runs until 2024 instead of 2025, as had been initially believed, his future now runs the risk of becoming yet another significant transfer saga. After speculation about the France international's future dominated the news throughout the previous season, the 23-year-old sensational star signed a new jaw-dropping 650,000 pounds-per-week contract with the Parisian club in May, rejecting the option of joining his childhood dream club Real Madrid. Also read: Revealed: Mbappe's PSG contract clause that could make Real Madrid dream come true in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Upon signing the new contract, Mbappe announced he had penned a three-year contract and proudly wore a shirt at the Parc des Princes with 'Mbappe 2025' on the back while posing with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. However, L'Equipe claims that the deal the 2018 World Cup winner signed is only for two years, with the third year being an optional extension at the forward's discretion.

Image Credit: Getty Images

This means that Mbappe will reach the final 12 months of his contract after this season, and PSG will once again have to decide whether to extend his contract or sell him to keep him from becoming a free agent at the end of his term. This was the situation in the summer of 2021 when Real Madrid made their desire to get the Frenchman plain by making a final offer of 154 million pounds to lure him away from Paris. Although the club declined the offer, it was widely believed that the French star would join Carlo Ancelotti's team a year later before signing a spectacular new contract with PSG. Also read: Revealed: The Macron-Mbappe phone call that influenced PSG star's decision to reject Real Madrid

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, responding to the new reports that sparked speculations that Real Madrid could make a move for Mbappe again next year, manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "Again with this (laughs)? We are excited about the attack we have, especially with the youngsters."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Karim makes us very excited, but when a youngster comes out we are more excited. What they are doing Vinicius and Rodrygo… We are not thinking of another one at the moment, there is no doubt about it," the Real Madrid manager added. Also read: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

Image Credit: Getty Images