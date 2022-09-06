Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: The Macron-Mbappe phone call that influenced PSG star's decision to reject Real Madrid

    First Published Sep 6, 2022

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has revealed how a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron was key to convincing the forward to stay at Parc des Princes and not join Real Madrid at the end of last season.

    In May 2022, Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had been sealed for another three years after the sensational forward rejected an offer to join Real Madrid, which had been luring the Frenchman for months. In the end, although the 23-year-old decided to stay at Parc des Princes, fans remain intrigued about the critical aspects of Mbappe's decision to turn down a mouth-offering opportunity, including the French President Emmanuel Macron's role.

    For the last couple of seasons, Mbappe has been linked with a move to Los Blancos, who clinched their 35th La Liga and 14th Champions League crown when transfer speculations were sky high. It would have been a heartbreaking Champions League season for the France international since PSG endured a shocking exit from the last-16 round despite the forward making an impact in the fixtures.

    Ahead of PSG's Champions League 2022-23 clash against Juventus in the French capital, Mbappe opened up about his decision to stay with the Ligue 1 champions. "You never know what's going to happen. You've never been there [Real Madrid], but it seems like it's like your house, or something like this," the 23-year-old said when discussing his future with the New York Times before recognising the constant lure of the Los Blancos.

    Mbappe has already revealed that French president Emmanuel Macron played a significant role in his decision to stay in France. At the moment, reports said that Macron's phone conversation was crucial in persuading the sensational forward, and now the young goal-scoring machine has revealed details of the phone call that was perhaps the final nail in the coffin of the transfer saga.

    "I never imagined I was going to talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it's something crazy, really something crazy," Mbappe said of the call he received from Macron. "He told me ', I want you to stay. I don't want you to leave now as you are so important to the country'," revealed Mbappe. "He said, 'You have time to leave. You can stay a little bit more'. Of course, when the president says that to you, that counts," the PSG star added.

    Mbappe's current deal with PSG expires in 2025 when he will still be only 26 and have plenty of time to reach his peak. Real Madrid could make a move for him in the future, and based on his words, the attacker is open to changing teams.

    On his career aspirations, Mbappe said that he plans to win the Champions League with PSG while admitting that he has his sights set on the Ballon d'Or. "I think I'm about to win it [Ballon d'Or]," he said. "I always say I dream about everything. I have no limits. So of course, like you say, it's a new generation. And Ronaldo, Messi — you're gonna stop. We have to find someone else, someone new," the Frenchman concluded. 

    PSG begin their Champions League journey later tonight against Juventus in Group H, while Real Madrid will kick off the defence of their European crown in a Group F clash against Celtic.

