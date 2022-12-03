Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fanatics ecstatic as SUI breezes past SRB to enter pre-quarters; CMR stuns BRA

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Switzerland produced a thriller against Serbia to win 3-2 and enter the pre-quarters, while Cameroon stunned Brazil to no avail. Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic.

    Qatar World Cup 2022, CMR vs BRA, SRB vs SUI: Fanatics ecstatic as Switzerland breezes past Serbia to enter pre-quarters; Cameroon stuns Brazil-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 2:54 AM IST

    The final group stage matches of Group G were held on Friday night. While Switzerland took on Serbia at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium (Stadium 974) in Doha, it turned out to be a thriller, as the former won 3-2 to seal its place in the pre-quarters. For the Swiss, Xherdan Shaqiri thumped in the opener in the 20th through Djibril Sow, followed by Breel Embolo in the 44th via Silvan Widmer, while Remo Freuler tapped in the winner in the 48th through Ruben Vargas. For the latter, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 26th via Dusan Tadic, while Dusan Vlahovic's 35th-minute effort gave the side some hope, only to be brushed aside.

    Cameroon was up against Brazil in the other contest, as the former was fighting for a spot in the semis. However, it depended on a Serbian conquest, which never happened, thus eliminating it. Nevertheless, it did finish on a high, beating the Seleção Canarinho 1-0, thanks to the lone winner from Vincent Aboubakar, who headed in the brilliant assist from Jerome Mbekeli at the stoppage time.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, Aboubakar was shown his second yellow of the match right after he scored as he celebrated by removing his shirt, having been already booked earlier. Consequently, he was given his marching orders as the Indomitable Lions played the final few minutes with ten men. While the Brazilians upped their ante, they were to no avail, having come up with countless scoring opportunities throughout the game, especially in the second half, but all gone pegging.

    As for the Serbia-Switzerland clash, it witnessed heavy intensity and some fierce moments between the players of the two sides, especially in the closing stages. The referee in the contest showed a total of 11 yellow cards. However, the Red Crosses maintained their composure and managed to see things through, making it to the pre-quarters for the eighth time in their WC career. Meanwhile, the fans were ecstatic with the outcome.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 2:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs POR, GHA vs URU: Supporters grieve as South Korea stuns Portugal to knock out Uruguay and Ghana-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Supporters grieve as South Korea stuns Portugal to knock out Uruguay

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs NEUFC: Odisha FC climbs to second place after handing NorthEast United 8th straight loss-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC climbs to second place after handing NorthEast United 8th straight loss

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, SAU vs MAH: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title, social media celebrates-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title

    football Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash snt

    Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for December 3 2022 Sagittarius Scorpio Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 3, 2022: Be careful Sagittarius, Aquarius; good day for Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for December 3 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 3, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs POR, GHA vs URU: Supporters grieve as South Korea stuns Portugal to knock out Uruguay and Ghana-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Supporters grieve as South Korea stuns Portugal to knock out Uruguay

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs NEUFC: Odisha FC climbs to second place after handing NorthEast United 8th straight loss-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC climbs to second place after handing NorthEast United 8th straight loss

    football Real Madrid still willing to sign Kylian Mbappe, but under certain conditions-ayh

    Real Madrid still willing to sign Kylian Mbappe, but under certain conditions

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon