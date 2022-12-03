Qatar World Cup 2022: Fanatics ecstatic as SUI breezes past SRB to enter pre-quarters; CMR stuns BRA

The final group stage matches of Group G were held on Friday night. While Switzerland took on Serbia at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium (Stadium 974) in Doha, it turned out to be a thriller, as the former won 3-2 to seal its place in the pre-quarters. For the Swiss, Xherdan Shaqiri thumped in the opener in the 20th through Djibril Sow, followed by Breel Embolo in the 44th via Silvan Widmer, while Remo Freuler tapped in the winner in the 48th through Ruben Vargas. For the latter, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 26th via Dusan Tadic, while Dusan Vlahovic's 35th-minute effort gave the side some hope, only to be brushed aside.

Cameroon was up against Brazil in the other contest, as the former was fighting for a spot in the semis. However, it depended on a Serbian conquest, which never happened, thus eliminating it. Nevertheless, it did finish on a high, beating the Seleção Canarinho 1-0, thanks to the lone winner from Vincent Aboubakar, who headed in the brilliant assist from Jerome Mbekeli at the stoppage time.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

However, Aboubakar was shown his second yellow of the match right after he scored as he celebrated by removing his shirt, having been already booked earlier. Consequently, he was given his marching orders as the Indomitable Lions played the final few minutes with ten men. While the Brazilians upped their ante, they were to no avail, having come up with countless scoring opportunities throughout the game, especially in the second half, but all gone pegging.

As for the Serbia-Switzerland clash, it witnessed heavy intensity and some fierce moments between the players of the two sides, especially in the closing stages. The referee in the contest showed a total of 11 yellow cards. However, the Red Crosses maintained their composure and managed to see things through, making it to the pre-quarters for the eighth time in their WC career. Meanwhile, the fans were ecstatic with the outcome.