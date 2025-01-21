Wasn't Guardiola informed before Haaland's contract extension at Etihad Stadium? Man City manager reveals

Given Erling Haaland's immense talent and already showcasing his potential to become one of the greatest strikers of all time, Manchester City was swift to secure his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The most talked about football news over the last few days has been Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland’s penning a new contract that would extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium for nine and a half years. He will continue to play for the club until he turns 34 in 2034. The Norwegian international joined Manchester City in 2022 for a fee of €60 million from Borussia Dortmund, and within a span of two years, he showcased the club and Pep Guardiola what he could offer for the side, breaking multiple records, scoring goals at an extraordinary rate, and playing a pivotal role in their European success. Haaland was part of the Manchester City team that won two Premier League titles in 2023 and 2024, FA Cup in 2022, and the prestigious Champions League title in 2022. Given his immense talent and already showcasing his potential to become one of the greatest strikers of all time, Manchester City was swift to secure his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. However, was Pep Guardiola aware of Erling Haaland's contract extension for another 9 and a half years at Manchester City?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola decided to offer a sneak peak into behind-the-scenes when the club management decided to offer contract extension to Erling Haaland. Speaking to the media after the team’s 0-6 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League match, the 54-year-old revealed that he was left shocked upon learning the news from Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano. He added that Ferran tried to convince Haaland for 10 years. “When Ferran [Soriano] told me I said, ‘Sorry? Excuse me? Can you tell me again?’ Of course I could not believe it! It’s never happened before.” Guardiola said. “He said, ‘Yeah I want to try to convince him to stay for 10 years!’ I said, ‘Sorry?!’ And after, it happened! I think nobody pushed the other, all parties – the club, Erling, his agent, family – decided because both wanted it!” he added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City extending Erling Haaland’s contract came amid the club looking to sign targeted players in the January transfer window. Recently, the Etihad Stadium secured the signature of defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. City are looking to rebuild the squad and have already begun construction of the next phase of the season.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano played a pivotal role in ensuring that Erling Haaland’s future is committed to the club rather than accepting offers from other European clubs or Saudi Pro League clubs. Considering Norwegian international’s global reputation at par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and to name a few, City have not only secured the attracting brilliance for close to 10 years but also strengthened the brand value at global scale.



Image Credit: Getty Images

When Erling Haaland was officially transferred to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, there were lots of hopes from the Etihad Stadium faithful, and the Norwegian striker did not disappoint them. From his debut season for the club, Haaland surpassed expectations of millions of Manchester City fans across the globe, setting a record for the most goals scored in a single season.



Image credit: Getty

Currently, Erling Haaland is the leading goal-scorer for the club, with 22 goals across all competitions. However, Pep Guardiola’s side are struggling to defend their Premier League title as they are at 5th on the points table with 38 points. Etihad stadium’s crucial victory against Ipswich Town might have given a major boost and confidence to keep their hopes alive to defend the prestigious league title.

Latest Videos