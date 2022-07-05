Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo transfer bombshell: Despite Real Madrid legacy, striker open to Barcelona move?

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 7:49 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent ‘in shock talks with Barcelona’ despite Real Madrid legacy after Man Utd transfer bombshell.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly met Barcelona President Joan Laporta over a potential transfer move, leaving Real Madrid fans shocked. The renowned 37-year-old forward shockingly informed Manchester United that he wants to depart to play in the Champions League. Even though the Portuguese superstar has been at Old Trafford for just over a year after his return last summer, the club has insisted that he is not for sale.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: 5 possible destinations if he decides to part ways

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo was set to hold showdown talks with new manager Erik ten Hag on Monday in what was scheduled to be his first day back at Old Trafford after a summer break. However, what has left fans, especially those of Real Madrid, surprised is that Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, reportedly spoke with his former club's arch-rivals Barcelona.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to RMC Sport, the super-agent had a dinner with the Catalan club's president Laporta, where the United icon's future was discussed, as well as a potential move to the La Liga giants. However, such a move may not go down well with United and/or Real Madrid fans.

    Also read: Champions League ambition could see Ronaldo take large pay cut to secure Man United exit

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portugal talisman moved to Los Blancos from United for 84 million pounds in 2009. Ronaldo became a Real Madrid legend, scoring 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances. The iconic striker won two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time in the Spanish capital. Ronaldo was also recognised individually by winning the Ballon d'Or four times during his nine-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu. A move to Real Madrid's fierce rivals could cause a stir among fans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Bayern Munich, as well as Chelsea, also hold an interest in Ronaldo. New Blues chairman Todd Boehly is a massive fan of the legendary footballer and wants to make him the first marquee signing of his ownership. Manager Thomas Tuchel and Boehly are reportedly in line to discuss whether to follow up with a firm bid for the Portuguese icon — or invest elsewhere in the squad. The German boss thinks Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and defenders are the priority, having lost vital centre-backs this summer.

    Also read: Sexy pictures - 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy-ayh

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    tennis Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury snt

    Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy against India, social media reacts-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy

    football PSG confirm Mauricio Pochettino's departure; sparks 'Mbappe effect' meme fest snt

    PSG confirm Mauricio Pochettino's departure; sparks 'Mbappe effect' meme fest

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Aussie 'bad boy' Kyrgios defiant after flouting all-white dress code snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Aussie 'bad boy' Kyrgios defiant after flouting all-white dress code

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt reveals details of suhaagraat with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy-ayh

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel 2 arrested gcw

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel; 2 held

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her Bollywood debut opposite this actor drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her Bollywood debut opposite this actor?

    football ligue1 Does Christophe Galtier want Neymar to stay at PSG Club's new manager answers snt

    Does Christophe Galtier want Neymar to stay at PSG? Club's new manager answers

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon