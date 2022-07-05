Ronaldo transfer bombshell: Despite Real Madrid legacy, striker open to Barcelona move?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent ‘in shock talks with Barcelona’ despite Real Madrid legacy after Man Utd transfer bombshell.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly met Barcelona President Joan Laporta over a potential transfer move, leaving Real Madrid fans shocked. The renowned 37-year-old forward shockingly informed Manchester United that he wants to depart to play in the Champions League. Even though the Portuguese superstar has been at Old Trafford for just over a year after his return last summer, the club has insisted that he is not for sale. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United: 5 possible destinations if he decides to part ways

Ronaldo was set to hold showdown talks with new manager Erik ten Hag on Monday in what was scheduled to be his first day back at Old Trafford after a summer break. However, what has left fans, especially those of Real Madrid, surprised is that Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, reportedly spoke with his former club's arch-rivals Barcelona.

According to RMC Sport, the super-agent had a dinner with the Catalan club's president Laporta, where the United icon's future was discussed, as well as a potential move to the La Liga giants. However, such a move may not go down well with United and/or Real Madrid fans. Also read: Champions League ambition could see Ronaldo take large pay cut to secure Man United exit

The Portugal talisman moved to Los Blancos from United for 84 million pounds in 2009. Ronaldo became a Real Madrid legend, scoring 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances. The iconic striker won two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time in the Spanish capital. Ronaldo was also recognised individually by winning the Ballon d'Or four times during his nine-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu. A move to Real Madrid's fierce rivals could cause a stir among fans.

