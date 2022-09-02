Did Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo come 'close' to joining Fenerbahce this summer?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo ended up staying at Manchester United, several reports have emerged stating that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was 'close' to joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga was arguably the biggest in football all summer. Although the prolific striker ended up staying at Manchester United, several reports have emerged stating that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was close to joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Also read: Did Napoli consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Sporting Director Giuntoli breaks his silence

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to a report in Ajansspor, Ronaldo is said to have agreed 'in principle' to team up with compatriot Jorge Jesus at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. Even though the transfer didn't happen, if these rumours are true, it illustrates how eager the Portuguese superstar was to leave Old Trafford.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old icon had in July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory this season. However, Ronaldo's trusted agent, Jorge Mendes, failed to convince some of Europe's top clubs to sign the Portugal talisman, leaving him with no other option but to feature in Europa League for the first time in his sprawling career. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag's equation: Man United boss hits final nail in the coffin

Image Credit: Getty Images

A day before the transfer deadline, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag put all speculations to rest by confirming that Ronaldo remains a vital part of his sporting project at Old Trafford.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ten Hag also spoke about his relationship with Ronaldo and stated that the two are on the same page. The Dutchman is confident the Portuguese talisman will give his all for the final year of his United contract. "From the start, we said we planned with him (Ronaldo)," said Ten Hag. "We're happy with him, he's happy to be here, and we want to make the season a success together."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ronaldo thanked the Red Devils' fanbase for their support after Ten Hag's men secured their third successive victory in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday night. Also read: 'Europa League player': Ronaldo trolled after Ten Hag confirms icon staying at Man United

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram