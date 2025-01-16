Raphinha's resurgence at Barcelona: 4 key factors behind Brazilian winger's strong form

Brazilian winger Raphinha has rediscovered his form at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, thriving through tactical freedom, positional adaptability, and consistent goal contributions.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brazilian winger Raphinha’s remarkable resurgence at Barcelona has been one of the standout stories of the current football season. After a turbulent start following his arrival from Leeds United, the 27-year-old has turned his fortunes around under the guidance of new head coach Hansi Flick. His current form—20 goals and 9 assists in 28 appearances—speaks volumes, with the player averaging at least one goal involvement per match. This sharp upturn in performance comes after a series of challenges at the Catalan club, but his ability to reinvent himself has proved crucial in Barcelona’s bid to recover from years of disappointment.

Image Credit: Getty Images

1) The Hansi Flick Impact Raphinha's early days at Barcelona were far from ideal. Struggling to adapt to the team’s tactical setup under coach Xavi Hernandez, the Brazilian found himself facing doubts about his place at the club. According to ESPN Brazil’s Paulo Calçade, “His situation now is completely different from when he first arrived. He struggled to adapt to the new club, had difficulties with coach Xavi, and nearly succumbed. However, the arrival of a new manager instilled confidence in him.” It was the appointment of Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich coach, that proved to be the turning point. Flick’s system and tactical flexibility helped Raphinha regain his confidence and perform at his best.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2) Tactical Changes and Positional Adaptability Under Flick, Raphinha’s role evolved significantly. Although the Brazilian’s natural position is on the right wing, the rise of 17-year-old Lamine Yamal meant that Raphinha was often deployed in more central or left-sided roles. This shift in positioning allowed Raphinha to find space and express himself more freely on the pitch. Calçade notes, “There was a change in the way of playing and utilizing spaces on the pitch. Hansi Flick granted him more freedom, and this freedom is not random; it is well-structured.” This strategic adjustment has paid off, with Raphinha becoming an integral part of Barcelona's attack from multiple positions.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3) Raphinha's Versitality Shines While Yamal has firmly established himself on the right flank, Raphinha’s versatility has allowed him to thrive in various attacking roles. “He isn’t just a right-sided player because there’s a monster named Lamine Yamal there,” explains Calçade. “He had two other positions to play: the center of that three-man line, but with Dani Olmo's arrival and other options, he also plays on the left side. He defends from that side but attacks without limitations, leaving the flank free for the full-back.” This tactical freedom has unlocked Raphinha’s full potential, allowing him to exploit defensive gaps and contribute to Barcelona's goal-scoring efforts.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4) A Decisive Influence in Key Matches Raphinha’s influence has been particularly noticeable in high-profile fixtures. On Wednesday, the Brazilian winger scored Barcelona's third goal in their 5-1 thrashing against Real Betis. In the recent 5-2 victory over Real Madrid, the winger was directly involved in three goals, scoring twice and providing an assist. In another standout performance, Barcelona's dominant 4-1 win over Bayern Munich saw Raphinha score a hat-trick, cementing his status as a key player in the team.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Raphinha’s transformation at Barcelona is a testament to both his adaptability and the tactical changes brought by Hansi Flick. By embracing new roles and responsibilities on the field, the Brazilian has become a crucial figure in Barcelona’s resurgence this season. His ability to contribute consistently, whether from the right, left, or center, has made him one of the most exciting players at the club. With his current form, Raphinha looks set to continue playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s pursuit of success both domestically and in Europe.

Latest Videos