Qatar World Cup: Pre-quarters qualification scenarios for teams in contention ahead of group stage Matchday 3

Qatar World Cup 2022: Tuesday marks the beginning of the final matchday of the group stage. Meanwhile, we present the qualification scenarios of the sides involved in the pre-quarters race.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has just started, and we have approached the end of the road for the group stages. From Tuesday, we enter the final match of the stage. Some of the teams in contention for the pre-quarters will give their all besides relying on other results. On the same note, we present those sides' permutations and qualification scenarios. Group A

The Netherlands must avoid losing the final game to Qatar.

If Ecuador beats Senegal, the Netherlands is through despite a loss to Qatar.

Ecuador needs a win or a draw versus Senegal to qualify or rely on Qatar, upsetting the Netherlands if it suffers a loss.

Group B

England needs a success or a draw versus Wales to qualify or a defeat by less than a four-goal margin.

Iran needs a triumph over the United States of America (USA) to qualify, while any other result would knock it out.

The USA can qualify even with a draw if Wales upsets England.

Group C

Argentina must defeat Poland to see itself through, while with a draw, it must expect Mexico and Saudi Arabia to draw.

If both Argentina and Mexico win, it comes down to goal difference.

Poland needs a victory to go through, while a failure accompanied by a Saudi win would knock it out.

After a Polish loss and Arabian success, it would be the goal difference again.

Group D

Australia must triumph over Denmark, while a draw would make it reliant on Tunisia to upset France.

The Danish qualify with a conquest over the Australians. However, a Tunisian win would be different from what it would want, as it would come down to the goal difference.

Group F

Croatia qualifies with a win or a draw over Belgium.

The Belgians need a win to see themselves through, while in that case, the Croatians would want Canada to upset Morocco.

A draw for Belgium would make it reliant on a Canadian win and goal difference.

Morocco goes through with a triumph over Canada, while a failure would mean Belgium conquering Croatia and enforcing goal difference.

Group G

Cameroon needs to stun Brazil to qualify.

If Switzerland and Serbia play out a high-scoring draw, the former goes through, eliminating Cameroon.

Cameroon flopping to Brazil would make the Swiss-Serb winner go through.

Switzerland needs a draw to progress, depending on the goal difference.

