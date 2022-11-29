Qatar World Cup: Pre-quarters qualification scenarios for teams in contention ahead of group stage Matchday 3

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Tuesday marks the beginning of the final matchday of the group stage. Meanwhile, we present the qualification scenarios of the sides involved in the pre-quarters race.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup has just started, and we have approached the end of the road for the group stages. From Tuesday, we enter the final match of the stage. Some of the teams in contention for the pre-quarters will give their all besides relying on other results. On the same note, we present those sides' permutations and qualification scenarios.

    Group A
    The Netherlands must avoid losing the final game to Qatar.
    If Ecuador beats Senegal, the Netherlands is through despite a loss to Qatar.
    Ecuador needs a win or a draw versus Senegal to qualify or rely on Qatar, upsetting the Netherlands if it suffers a loss.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Group B
    England needs a success or a draw versus Wales to qualify or a defeat by less than a four-goal margin.
    Iran needs a triumph over the United States of America (USA) to qualify, while any other result would knock it out.
    The USA can qualify even with a draw if Wales upsets England.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Group C
    Argentina must defeat Poland to see itself through, while with a draw, it must expect Mexico and Saudi Arabia to draw.
    If both Argentina and Mexico win, it comes down to goal difference.
    Poland needs a victory to go through, while a failure accompanied by a Saudi win would knock it out.
    After a Polish loss and Arabian success, it would be the goal difference again.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022, POR VS URU: 'DON'T THINK IT MATTERS WHO SCORED' - FERNANDES ON GOAL DEBATE WITH RONALDO

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Group D
    Australia must triumph over Denmark, while a draw would make it reliant on Tunisia to upset France.
    The Danish qualify with a conquest over the Australians. However, a Tunisian win would be different from what it would want, as it would come down to the goal difference.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Group F
    Croatia qualifies with a win or a draw over Belgium.
    The Belgians need a win to see themselves through, while in that case, the Croatians would want Canada to upset Morocco.
    A draw for Belgium would make it reliant on a Canadian win and goal difference.
    Morocco goes through with a triumph over Canada, while a failure would mean Belgium conquering Croatia and enforcing goal difference.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Group G
    Cameroon needs to stun Brazil to qualify.
    If Switzerland and Serbia play out a high-scoring draw, the former goes through, eliminating Cameroon.
    Cameroon flopping to Brazil would make the Swiss-Serb winner go through.
    Switzerland needs a draw to progress, depending on the goal difference.

    ALSO READ: Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Group H
    South Korea qualifies with a win over Portugal, provided Ghana loses to Uruguay, while a draw for the Black Star would force goal difference to come into play.
    Ghana makes it through with a victory.
    Uruguay must trump to progress, while a draw makes it a goal-difference factor.

