Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU: 'Don't think it matters who scored' - Fernandes on goal debate with Ronaldo

Portugal came up with a sensational performance to drub former two-time champion Uruguay 2-0 in its Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday. The win ensured Portugal's spot in the pre-quarters. Both goals were scored by star midfielder Bruno Fernandes (54 and 90+3), while the opening goal stirred a debate about whether it was achieved by him or sensational striker Cristiano Ronaldo. While the latter appeared to have headed the ball, replays and visuals indicated that it might have brushed his hair. It led to a heated debate among fans on social media, with many accusing the former Manchester United striker of trying to steal the goal from the midfielder and vice-versa.

Nevertheless, after the victory, Fernandes confirmed that he was unconcerned about who scored the goal and instead affirmed that it was the goal that mattered. "I don't think it matters who scored the goal at this point. The feeling I had at the time was that Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him."

"But what's important is that we could go on to the next round after a crucial win against a formidable opponent. The importance of being first [in Group H] includes winning the next game, allowing us to come out of the group undefeated with three wins, and that's what we want," added Fernandes, reports FotMob.

"We know we will find a very well-organised [South Korea] team ahead of us. Our objective is to think match after match – to win all the ones in the group phase. We still have one ahead of us. We must do our best to win all the matches," Fernandes concluded.