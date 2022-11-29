Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU: 'Don't think it matters who scored' - Fernandes on goal debate with Ronaldo

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal secured a 2-0 conquest over Uruguay on Monday. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is not concerned about the debate regarding his goal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU, Portugal vs Uruguay: Do not think it matters who scored - Bruno Fernandes on goal debate with Cristiano Ronaldo-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    Portugal came up with a sensational performance to drub former two-time champion Uruguay 2-0 in its Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday. The win ensured Portugal's spot in the pre-quarters. Both goals were scored by star midfielder Bruno Fernandes (54 and 90+3), while the opening goal stirred a debate about whether it was achieved by him or sensational striker Cristiano Ronaldo. While the latter appeared to have headed the ball, replays and visuals indicated that it might have brushed his hair. It led to a heated debate among fans on social media, with many accusing the former Manchester United striker of trying to steal the goal from the midfielder and vice-versa.

    Nevertheless, after the victory, Fernandes confirmed that he was unconcerned about who scored the goal and instead affirmed that it was the goal that mattered. "I don't think it matters who scored the goal at this point. The feeling I had at the time was that Cristiano touched the ball. I was passing the ball to him."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "But what's important is that we could go on to the next round after a crucial win against a formidable opponent. The importance of being first [in Group H] includes winning the next game, allowing us to come out of the group undefeated with three wins, and that's what we want," added Fernandes, reports FotMob.

    "We know we will find a very well-organised [South Korea] team ahead of us. Our objective is to think match after match – to win all the ones in the group phase. We still have one ahead of us. We must do our best to win all the matches," Fernandes concluded.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock-ayh

    Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock

    football Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal 2-0 Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay snt

    Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

    football Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Switzerland snt

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    football Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas snt

    Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas

    football 'Worst referee ever' Fans blast Anthony Taylor for shocker in South Korea's Qatar World Cup 2022 loss to Ghana snt

    'Worst referee ever': Fans blast Anthony Taylor for shocker in South Korea's World Cup 2022 loss to Ghana

    Recent Stories

    YouTube Ambient mode out for iOS Android Know whats new heres how to use it gcw

    YouTube Ambient mode out for iOS, Android; Know what's new, here's how to use it

    BJP leader Amit Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker's criticism of Kashmir Files; says, 'truth always triumphs' - adt

    BJP leader Amit Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker's criticism of Kashmir Files; says, 'truth always triumphs'

    Maharashtra Police Bharti 2022: With just 18,331 vacancies, officials receive over 11 lakh applications AJR

    Maharashtra Police Bharti 2022: With just 18,331 vacancies, officials receive over 11 lakh applications

    Truth is stuck like a thorn Anupam Kher after IFFI jury head slams The Kashmir Files gcw

    'Truth is stuck like a thorn...' Anupam Kher after IFFI jury head slams 'The Kashmir Files'

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Experts question delay in DNA analysis AJR

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Experts question delay in DNA analysis

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon