    Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar's private messages to teammates post Brazil's heart-breaking exit revealed

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil suffered a painful exit in the quarterfinal to Croatia. While Brazilians and Neymar were left heartbroken, his messages to his teammates post exit have been revealed.

    Image credit: Getty

    Record five-time former champion Brazil was painfully ousted from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to 2018 runner-up Croatia in the quarterfinal. As the Selecao's wait for its record-extending sixth title continues since 2002, some senior Brazilian players were left heartbroken, including star striker Neymar. While he managed to score a goal in the game, he failed to take the kick during the penalty shootout. In the meantime, he has taken to his social media handles to share the messages he conveyed with his teammates post exit. Below is the exchange that happened between him and Marquinhos, thanks to 90min:

    Image credit: Getty

    Neymar: "How are you? Passing by to tell you that I'm your fan. A penalty won't change what I think of you. I'm with you forever, and you know it. I love you."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Marquinhos: "What's up bro? I'm improving bit by bit. Only time will make all of this pass.. And you? How are you? Thank you for the message and for thinking about me, bro, you're too amazing, and I wanted it all to have worked out. It's hard as f*ck to think that that penalty was an obstacle in your dream! But we have to keep going. We must be strong, let time pass and see what football has in store for us."

    Neymar: "That's the way to think, let time pass…I more than anyone know that EVERYTHING PASSES, good and bad moments alike… Stay strong, enjoy your family's company and never forget that besides being your colleague, I'm your friend and want your well-being. I love you, and we keep going together."

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - 'Hurts like hell from loss' - Neymar upon returning to Brazil following quarters exit

    Marquinhos: "That's true, bro. Only we know what we've been through to get here, what we went through these days there. That's why it hurts so much, the weight is big, but the dude in Heaven knows what he's doing. If he gave me this, it's because I can support it and keep going. You're amazing! I'm your fan, thank you, be well too. We're going to need each other in the next battles. Love you a lot."

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the conversation between Neymar and Rodrygo:
    Neymar: "Brother, I'm here to tell you that you're amazing… It's an honour to be a part of your career, hear you say I'm your idol and watch you become one of the best players in the history of Brazil! The only people who miss penalties are those who take them. I already missed a lot in my career and learned with all of them. But I never gave up. I always tried to be better and improve in every way. I like you for free, not for the player but for the good kid you are and your heart. Stay strong, these critics will make you stronger, and you will remember what I told you 'You will end up getting a cup for Brazil'. I wish you the most success in the world. Disconnect [from the world] these days, rest and come back in full force! I'm here for what you need! We're together."

    ALSO READ: 'I fought for it' - Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's failed bid to win Qatar World Cup 2022

    Rodrygo: "Thanks, my idol, from the bottom of my heart. Sorry for anything and for delaying your dream as well. I hope you can continue with us so that we can win together, of course, is that's the best for you!! We stay together and thank you for all the love."

