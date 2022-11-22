Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazilians rejoice, meme fest explodes after Argentina lose Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia

    Lionel Messi's Argentina suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their Group C clash of the Qatar World Cup 2022 in Doha's Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, sparking a massive meme fest on social media platforms.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    In one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history, Lionel Messi's Argentina suffered a shocking 1-2 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their opening Group C clash in Qatar. Argentinian fans in a packed Lusail Stadium in Doha were left shell-shocked, while Saudi supporters cheered their team for pulling off the unexpected.

    The last time Argentina lost their opening World Cup game was in 1990 against Cameroon. And despite Messi's penalty in the 10th minute of the clash, Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari's goals in the 48th and 53rd minutes of the game sealed the Argentinians' fate. Several missed chances by the South Americans in the second half left supporters gasping for breaths, but the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais' heroics ensured Messi and Co.'s campaign in the showpiece event started with a frustrating loss.

    This outcome will live on in the annals of history forever, joining other incredible upsets like Senegal defeating France in 2002 or England losing to the United States in 1950.

    Brazil fans rejoiced at the humiliation of their arch-rivals, with several fans sharing a tearful version of Argentina's flag on social media.

    Several supporters also posted memes to express their shock over Argentina's loss against Saudi Arabia. Some troll accounts also used legendary Diego Maradonna's photo to showcase his emotions from above the heavens.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
