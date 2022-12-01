PSG to offer Messi 2-year contract extension after World Cup 2022 amid interest from Barcelona & Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi’s future has been a topic of intense debate in recent months as the Argentinian forward is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary Argentina forward Lionel Messi's future has been a topic of discussion in recent months since the 35-year-old entered the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), making him a free agent at the end of the ongoing season. Amid Inter Miami and Barcelona's strong interest in signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after June 2023, new reports have suggested that the Parisian club is all set to table a two-year contract extension. Also read: Canelo Alvarez vs Lionel Messi: Argentine ends 'jersey kicking' saga with strong message to Mexico boxer

Image Credit: Getty Images

A sensational comeback to Barcelona has been speculated after President Joan Laporta dropped hints that the Catalans would like to reunite with Messi, one of the greatest players ever to wear the Blaugrana colours. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of chatter regarding a prospective transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami. Some reports suggest that transfer talks with co-owner David Beckham have already progressed in Qatar.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi's entourage has now refuted those rumours, with GOAL's Ruben Uria stating that PSG is set to present a formal two-year contract extension at Parc des Princes. The report added that a stay at PSG appears more likely, given the lack of substantive conversations with Barcelona or Inter Miami. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Argentina came out strengthened after that mistake of mine' - Lionel Messi

Image Credit: Getty Images

After his Barcelona contract expired in the summer of 2021 and the La Liga giants could not renew it due to financial difficulties, the 35-year-old football legend signed with the French champions. After settling in France slowly, Messi found his best form in 2022. This season, he has been impressive, scoring 12 goals and dishing out 14 assists in 19 games in all competitions.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Ligue 1 champions at PSG view Messi as an essential team member and intend to keep him around after this year. Fans have been treated to Messi's magic and the stunning attack combination, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. To that purpose, they have reportedly notified the Argentinian icon that they will extend him a new two-year deal following the World Cup. Also read: Szczesny is Ochoa of World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina

Image Credit: Getty Images