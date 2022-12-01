Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Argentina came out strengthened after that mistake of mine' - Lionel Messi

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina bested Poland 2-0 on Wednesday to seal its place in the pre-quarters. Despite Lionel Messi missing a penalty, he asserted that his side "came out strengthened".

Image credit: Getty

Former two-time champion Argentina performed splendidly against Poland to seal its place in the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Wednesday night, the former secured a 2-0 success, thanks to strikes from Alexis Mac Allister (46) and Julián Álvarez (67). One of the game's highlights was during the opening half when superstar striker Lionel Messi was denied his spot-kick after Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a stunning save. However, Messi confirmed that his side "came out strengthened" after his mistake. Also, Messi became the joint most Argentine to play WC matches (22), with the other being the legendary Diego Maradona.

Interacting following the triumph, Messi sounded, "The team came out strengthened after that mistake of mine. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game. The previous game gave us a lot of peace of mind, and we went out on the pitch thinking we should win." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"The game with Australia is going to be very difficult. Anyone beats anyone. Everything is very even. We must prepare for the game the best way we always do. We must be calm and go game by game. Now, another World Cup starts, and hopefully, we can continue to maintain what we did today," added Messi, reports FotMob.

