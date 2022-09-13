Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG may extend Lionel Messi's contract for two more seasons; will Barcelona put up a fight?

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    In recent months, speculations have gathered pace over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona, with President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez adding more fuel to the fire.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Lionel Messi has recently been linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona, having left the Catalan giants for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. With the Argentine superstar entering his final year of contract with the Ligue 1 champions, rumours of a return to the La Liga side have been picking up pace.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi, who signed a two-year contract with the Qatari-owned club when he joined them on a free transfer last year, has an option for a 12-month extension provided the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner agrees. However, Barcelona fans have been keenly following the news around a possible return, especially after President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez hinted that the iconic striker's chapter at Camp Nou is still not over.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reports also added that the Blaugrana want to re-sign Messi next year, either in the January window after Qatar World Cup 2022 or in the summer transfer window. It is said that from their end, Barcelona has been working towards mending their relationship with the Argentine talisman after a bitter exit from the club last year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Le'Equipe, the Ligue champions are exploring the feasibility of extending Messi's contract at Parc des Princes by two more years. PSG are willing to give a fight to Barcelona in their bid to hold on to the Argentina captain beyond 2023. According to reports, Les Parisiens are happy with the veteran striker's contribution to the team and the calibre of his performances. They want to retain him around for another two years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Monday, friends of Messi reportedly insisted that a return to Barcelona hasn't been formally discussed. A confidant told France Football: "At the moment, there has been no approach or contact form (Barca president Joan) Laporta with us, nor vice versa. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying. Why didn't they (Barcelona) use financial leverage last year? If it had been done at that time, Leo would still be a Barca player."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Regardless of what the media says, Messi's focus would undoubtedly be on the Qatar World Cup 2022, where he hopes to lead his country to football's greatest glory. The legendary striker won't start talking about his contract or plans until the quadrennial spectacular is complete. It will be intriguing to watch what the 35-year-old icon decides come the summer of 2023, with Barcelona eager to have Messi return and PSG determined to maintain hold of him.

