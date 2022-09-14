Champions League: PSG star Mbappe 'ready' for Maccabi Haifa challenge amid renewed transfer rumours

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Maccabi Haifa in their second Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage clash on Wednesday at the Sammy Ofer Stadium. All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, whose contract details have sparked Real Madrid transfer rumours again.

All eyes will be on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe when the Ligue 1 champions face Maccabi Haifa in their second Champions League Group Stage clash in Israel on Wednesday night. The match comes a day after rumours of the 23-year-old striker's Real Madrid transfer was renewed after it was revealed that his contract with the Parisian club is only for two years, with the third year being an optional extension at the forward's discretion. Also read: Is all well between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar? PSG boss Galtier provides ultimate update

PSG kick-started their Champions League campaign on a positive note after clinching a 2-1 win against Juventus. Mbappe scored both goals in the match to earn the team three points. However, the Frenchman was heavily criticised for not passing the ball to teammate Neymar during last week's clash, with several social media users dubbing him 'selfish'. All has not been well between the two PSG stars since the 'penalty gate' against Montpellier last month. Although manager Christophe Galtier has insisted that the duo's relationship is good, fans wonder if that is the case.

The spotlight will be on Mbappe when PSG face Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, and the Frenchman appears to be up for the Champions League clash. The 23-year-old sensation shared a photograph from his training session on his Instagram story with the caption: "Ready @championsleague", in a clear indication that the PSG star is focused on the match and remains unfazed about what is being spoken about his future and equation with his teammates. Also read: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

Meanwhile, ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to Mbappe's renewed Real Madrid transfer rumours. "I throw my hands in the air [I give up], I throw my hands in the air at this question. I'm really mean it. We are delighted with our forwards, with the youngsters… We are excited with what Vinicius and Rodrygo are doing. We do not think about other players," the Italian said.

