PSG or Barcelona? Lionel Messi hints at his future ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi has hinted at what the future may hold for him. Will the legendary forward stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or consider returning to Barcelona?

All eyes will be on legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi when he takes centre stage in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The 35-year-old icon had earlier stated that the showpiece event would be his last outing on football's grandest stage, leaving fans disheartened. However, while most supporters would hope the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner lifts the coveted trophy in the Gulf nation, they would also keenly keep an eye on his club career future. Also read: 'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad; chess nerds guess winner

Leading into the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, reports of Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hogged the limelight, with his contract at Parc des Princes coming to an end in June 2023. Rumours were rife of Barcelona eyeing a sensational return of their club legend. At the same time, some reports indicated that David Beckham, co-owned Inter Miami were also keen on signing the Argentinian hero.

Messi dropped some hints about what the future may contain for him during a talk with Ezequiel Lavezzi, a former player on the national team. The Argentina captain knows that the French team will make every effort to renew his contract, so he knows that Camp Nou and the Parc des Princes are more than available. Also read: Revealed: What does Cristiano Ronaldo truly think about arch-rival Lionel Messi

"It was hard to leave Barcelona. We had spent all our lives in the same place. I had never moved, and I didn't know what it was like to leave," Messi said. "I didn't expect this, it happened very quickly, and I had to leave Barcelona overnight. We found ourselves in a new environment. We had our life in Barcelona, our friends, and our habits, and we were in a different place with another language, another type of football, and another climate. It was difficult, but today, I enjoy everything, including football."

But it appears that Messi would like to remain in France rather than maybe return to Barcelona. "I like Paris much more, I explore the city, and I find it magnificent. During my first year, there was a big change. Things happened very suddenly. It wasn't my goal to leave Barcelona, and everything was abrupt. After this long period and difficult moments, I am happy to live where I live, and my family and I are enjoying Paris," revealed the PSG star. Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

