Premier League round up: Arsenal corner Man United, Newcastle holds Liverpool to draw, Chelsea run riot & more

Arsenal outclass Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle deliver a six-goal thriller, and Chelsea cruise past 10-man Southampton in an action-packed Premier League midweek.

The Premier League’s midweek fixtures delivered a night of high drama, outstanding individual performances, and some much-needed victories for struggling teams. From Arsenal’s tactical edge to Liverpool’s thrilling draw at Newcastle, here’s a detailed rundown of all the action.

Arsenal 2–0 Manchester United: Gunners Master Set-Pieces to Sink United At the Emirates, Arsenal capitalized on their impressive set-piece record to dispatch Manchester United 2-0. The victory handed Ruben Amorim his first defeat as United manager. The match began with early dominance from Arsenal, who had the ball in the net in the opening minutes, only for Kai Havertz’s assist to Gabriel Martinelli to be ruled offside. Thomas Partey then missed a golden opportunity, heading wide from close range. Manchester United, despite their slow start, settled into the game but failed to create any significant opportunities in the first half, which ended without either side registering a shot on target. After halftime, Arsenal took control. Declan Rice delivered a pinpoint corner, allowing Jurrien Timber to score with a sharp header at the near post. The Gunners doubled their lead with another corner late in the game, Saka’s delivery leading to a William Saliba goal after a Partey header ricocheted in his direction. United’s best moment came in the 66th minute, with Matthijs de Ligt’s looping header brilliantly saved by David Raya. The victory narrows Arsenal’s gap to league leaders Liverpool to seven points and highlights their formidable set-piece threat.

Newcastle 3–3 Liverpool: Salah Stars in St. James’ Thriller An electrifying encounter at St. James’ Park saw Newcastle and Liverpool share the spoils in a dramatic 3-3 draw. The result owed much to Mohamed Salah, who scored twice and assisted another, breaking Wayne Rooney’s record for Premier League games with both a goal and assist (37). Newcastle started brightly, with Alexander Isak giving them the lead in stunning fashion after turning Virgil van Dijk and unleashing a 25-yard strike. Liverpool equalized through Curtis Jones, set up by Salah’s dazzling run. Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle’s lead, exploiting a defensive lapse to finish under Caoimhín Kelleher. Salah equalized again in the 77th minute before putting Liverpool ahead moments later with a sublime strike after a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist. Just when Liverpool seemed set for victory, a rare error from Kelleher allowed Fabian Schar to pounce for Newcastle’s third in the dying moments.

Chelsea 5–1 Southampton: Blues Run Riot at St. Mary’s Chelsea maintained their fine form with a commanding 5-1 victory over 10-man Southampton. The Blues stormed into an early lead through Axel Disasi’s header, only for Joe Aribo to equalize moments later. Christopher Nkunku restored Chelsea’s lead after a sloppy pass from Saints keeper Joe Lumley, and Noni Madueke extended the advantage with a stunning solo effort. Southampton’s woes deepened when captain Jack Stephens was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair. Chelsea capitalized, with Cole Palmer adding a fourth and Jadon Sancho rounding off the scoring with his first goal for the Blues. The win keeps Chelsea in second place, firmly in pursuit of Liverpool.

Manchester City 3–0 Nottingham Forest: Pep’s Men Back in Form After a seven-game winless streak, Manchester City returned to form with a dominant 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku adding to the tally. De Bruyne was instrumental, providing creativity and composure in the midfield. Doku, a constant threat from the left, sealed the win with a superb curling strike. Forest’s lack of defensive discipline made it an easy night for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Aston Villa 3–1 Brentford: Villa End Winless Run Aston Villa secured a much-needed victory, beating Brentford 3-1 at Villa Park. Morgan Rogers fired the hosts into the lead with a thunderous strike before Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage from the penalty spot. Matty Cash added a third before halftime with a well-taken volley. Although Mikkel Damsgaard pulled one back for Brentford early in the second half, Villa comfortably held on to end an eight-game winless streak.

Everton 4–0 Wolves: Toffees Punish Hapless Visitors Everton routed Wolves 4-0 at Goodison Park to ease mounting pressure on manager Sean Dyche. Ashley Young opened the scoring with a well-placed free kick, and Orel Mangala doubled the lead with a stunning strike from the edge of the box. Craig Dawson endured a nightmare evening, scoring two own goals—one from a corner under pressure from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and another deflection late on. Wolves fans voiced their displeasure, calling for manager Gary O’Neil’s departure.

