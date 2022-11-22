Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inter Miami's Beckham gearing up to sign PSG star Messi during Qatar World Cup 2022?

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, is reportedly eyeing a move to sign Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old's contract with PSG ends in June 2023, so all eyes will be on him to see what transpires in the January window.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    All eyes are on legendary Argentinian superhero Lionel Messi, who is in Qatar for his penultimate FIFA World Cup tournament, and the 35-year-old would most certainly like to lift the coveted trophy that has eluded his illustrious career. However, even as fans cue into the South American nation's campaign in the Gulf nation, reports around the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's future refuses to die. A recent report has claimed that Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham is in Qatar to watch England's matches and carry out some business for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Monday, Beckham enjoyed England's 6-2 win over Iran and celebrated some of the goals like a true fan. The former Manchester United legend is in Qatar to also participate in several FIFA events and the brands for which he is an ambassador. Reports claim, despite his hectic interactions in the Gulf nation on the sidelines of the World Cup, the Englishman is also engaging in deals that would grow Inter Miami.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to El Chiringuito, Beckham is preparing to make a move on the Argentinian icon, whom he wants to sign for Inter Miami once Messi's contract with PSG expires in June 2023. Only time will tell if any back-door communication between the MLS club and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's entourage occurs in Qatar during the World Cup.

    Also read: Revealed: What does Cristiano Ronaldo truly think about arch-rival Lionel Messi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi's former club, Barcelona, would also be keen to see if any negotiations take place in the Gulf nation, even as the Argentinian legend remains focused on firing his country to a victory at football's grandest tournament. Regardless, it will not be easy for either Beckham or the Catalan club, as the Parisian club want to extend the sensational forward's contract.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    PSG's Sporting Director, Luis Campos, has shown his intentions on several occasions to achieve that desired renewal. But that won't happen soon because Messi wants to wait until after the World Cup to decide his future. Beckham needs a star and has set his sights on Messi, but he would also be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, given the controversy surrounding him at Manchester United. 

    Also read: 'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad; chess nerds guess winner

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If he can sign one of those players, it will be a significant victory for MLS and Inter Miami. Beckham will attempt to use his time in Qatar to advance Inter Miami.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY Suryakumar Yadav adjudged Man of the Series-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY adjudged Man of the Series

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

    Qatar World Cup 2022, GER vs JPN: Leroy Sane knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany opener vs Japan-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Leroy Sane's knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany's opener vs Japan

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Qatar World Cup 2022 EXPLAINED: Why is so much injury time being added every game?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022 EXPLAINED: Why is so much injury time being added every game?

    Recent Stories

    Explained: How Free Trade Agreement benefits India AJR

    Explained: How Free Trade Agreement benefits India

    Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here sur

    Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actors are paid to march with Rahul Gandhi, claims BJP; Congress reacts - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actors are paid to march with Rahul Gandhi, claims BJP; Congress reacts

    Mangaluru blast: Did Shariq use Arun Kumar's identity to blame Hindu groups? check details AJR

    Mangaluru blast: Did Shariq use Arun Kumar's identity to blame Hindu groups? check details

    No more layoffs actively hiring recommend potential candidates Elon Musk to Twitter employees gcw

    No more layoffs; actively hiring, recommend potential candidates: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon