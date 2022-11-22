Inter Miami's Beckham gearing up to sign PSG star Messi during Qatar World Cup 2022?

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, is reportedly eyeing a move to sign Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old's contract with PSG ends in June 2023, so all eyes will be on him to see what transpires in the January window.

All eyes are on legendary Argentinian superhero Lionel Messi, who is in Qatar for his penultimate FIFA World Cup tournament, and the 35-year-old would most certainly like to lift the coveted trophy that has eluded his illustrious career. However, even as fans cue into the South American nation's campaign in the Gulf nation, reports around the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's future refuses to die. A recent report has claimed that Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham is in Qatar to watch England's matches and carry out some business for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Unstoppable Lionel Messi creates history with goal in 10 minutes

On Monday, Beckham enjoyed England's 6-2 win over Iran and celebrated some of the goals like a true fan. The former Manchester United legend is in Qatar to also participate in several FIFA events and the brands for which he is an ambassador. Reports claim, despite his hectic interactions in the Gulf nation on the sidelines of the World Cup, the Englishman is also engaging in deals that would grow Inter Miami.

According to El Chiringuito, Beckham is preparing to make a move on the Argentinian icon, whom he wants to sign for Inter Miami once Messi's contract with PSG expires in June 2023. Only time will tell if any back-door communication between the MLS club and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's entourage occurs in Qatar during the World Cup. Also read: Revealed: What does Cristiano Ronaldo truly think about arch-rival Lionel Messi

Messi's former club, Barcelona, would also be keen to see if any negotiations take place in the Gulf nation, even as the Argentinian legend remains focused on firing his country to a victory at football's grandest tournament. Regardless, it will not be easy for either Beckham or the Catalan club, as the Parisian club want to extend the sensational forward's contract.

PSG's Sporting Director, Luis Campos, has shown his intentions on several occasions to achieve that desired renewal. But that won't happen soon because Messi wants to wait until after the World Cup to decide his future. Beckham needs a star and has set his sights on Messi, but he would also be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, given the controversy surrounding him at Manchester United. Also read: 'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad; chess nerds guess winner

