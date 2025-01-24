Manchester City star Erling Haaland rules out possibility of moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona in future

Erling Haaland has recently extended his contract at Etihad Stadium to nine and a half years, playing for Manchester City until he turned 34 in 2034.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has publicly ruled out the possibility of getting transferred to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future. Haaland has recently extended his contract at Etihad Stadium to nine and a half years, playing for Manchester City until he turned 34 in 2034. With this, the 24-year-old Norwegian international signed one of the most lucrative contracts while considering all the factors, including potential contractual terms and external fees. Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in 2022 for 60 million euros and within a span of two years, he showed what he could deliver for the club. Currently, the young striker is one of the most marketable football players in the world and his basic salary and potential bonuses has made him a well-paid player in the Premier League.



Image Credit: Getty Images

However, there were several reports suggesting that Real Madrid, Barcelona or any Spanish football club as a whole would look to appeal to Erling Haaland’s representatives at some stage in his career. Manchester City are adamant that Haaland’s future is very committed to the club rather than accepting offers from European clubs, including from Real Madrid or Barcelona who were keeping an eye on him.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Prior to the Manchester City 2-4 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League, Erling Haaland was given a chance to discuss the thought process behind the 9 and half years contract extension. Speaking to the media, Haaland said that Manchester City makes him feel like a home ever since he signed with the club in 2022. He added that the people around him convinced him that he made a right choice by staying at the Etihad stadium. “I think when I signed for this club (Manchester City), I felt like at home, and I really meant it. And I feel at home, I feel so happy, my family is so happy, and I think in the end that’s what I wanted, and I’m happy!” Erling Haaland said. “The feeling, and the people I spoke with made me convinced that this was the right choice, the people around me.” he added.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Erling Haaland said that he was happy to have long contract extension rather than thinking about playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona. “I just signed a nine-and-a-half year deal so what do you want me to say,” the 24-year-old said. “Of course I’m happy with that (not playing for either of those teams) and I’m good with that. Yeah, as I said, I’m super happy with my choice and I’m looking forward to spending many years in Manchester and that’s really it.”



Image Credit: Getty Images

Haaland was part of the Manchester City team that won two Premier League titles in 2023 and 2024, FA Cup in 2022, and the prestigious Champions League title in 2022. Given his immense talent and already showcasing his potential to become one of the greatest strikers of all time, Manchester City was swift to secure his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.



Image Credit: Getty Images

Currently, Erling Haaland is the leading goal-scorer for the club, with 22 goals across all competitions. However, Pep Guardiola’s side are struggling to defend their Premier League title as they are at 5th on the points table with 38 points. Etihad stadium’s crucial victory against Ipswich Town might have given a major boost and confidence to keep their hopes alive to defend the prestigious league title.



Latest Videos