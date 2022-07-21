Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Mane scores for Bayern 6 minutes into debut

    Sadio Mane scored six minutes into his club debut for Bayern Munich during the pre-season friendly against DC United. Consequently, social media was all delighted by it.

    Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Sadio Mane scores for Bayern Munich six minutes into debut against DC United-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jul 21, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    It was a joy for Bayern Munich fans as Senegalese striker Sadio Mane made his much-awaited debut for German champion Bayern Munich during the side's pre-season friendly against DC United at the Audi Field in Washington on Thursday morning. To make it even more amusing, he scored his opening goal for the club six minutes into his debut, thanks to a penalty. It happened to be his only goal in the game, which opened the gates for a convincing 6-2 win for the Bavarians. The match saw six different scorers for Bayern, as the side now prepares to take on English champion Manchester City at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday before getting its season underway from July 31.

    Mane joined Bayern from Liverpool for a reported fee of £35 million. He has had an intriguing career with The Reds, scoring 120 in 269, while he has 192 club career goals from 454. As for his accolades, he has nine club titles, with seven coming with Liverpool, including an English Premier League (EPL) title and a UEFA Champions League (UCL) recognition. Bayern is Mane's first German club, besides being his fifth club to date.

    ALSO READ: BRUNO FERNANDES ON CRISTIANO RONALDO: 'DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON IN HIS HEAD'

    As for the game, Mane opened the proceedings through a penalty in the fifth minute, followed by Marcel Sabitzer (12) and Serge Gnabry (44), as Bayern led 3-0 at half-time. After the break, the number of substitutions followed, with Matthijs de Ligt (47) adding the fourth, followed by the fifth from Joshua Zirkzee (52). While Skage Simonsen Lehland (54) and Theodore Ku-DiPietro (83) pulled a couple back for DC, Thomas Müller (90+2) scored the finisher.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Club friendlies Arsenal fans Mikel Arteta revel in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah strike partnership snt

    'Dialling it up': Arsenal fans, Arteta revel in Jesus and Nketiah's strike partnership

    Pre-season friendlies: Erling Haaland fails to debut for Manchester City against Club America; here is when he would-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Haaland fails to debut for City against Club America; here's when he would

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Javelin thrower Annu Rani reached 2nd straight final-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Javelin thrower Annu Rani reaches 2nd straight final

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment-ayh

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/1st Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique unbeaten 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0 against Sri Lanka-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique's 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0

    Recent Stories

    Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan - adt

    Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan

    football Club friendlies Arsenal fans Mikel Arteta revel in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah strike partnership snt

    'Dialling it up': Arsenal fans, Arteta revel in Jesus and Nketiah's strike partnership

    Darlings Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah RBA

    Darlings: Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3 All you need to know about upcoming smartphone gcw

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3; All you need to know about OnePlus' upcoming phone

    EPFO payroll Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May gcw

    EPFO payroll: Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon