Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Mane scores for Bayern 6 minutes into debut

Sadio Mane scored six minutes into his club debut for Bayern Munich during the pre-season friendly against DC United. Consequently, social media was all delighted by it.

It was a joy for Bayern Munich fans as Senegalese striker Sadio Mane made his much-awaited debut for German champion Bayern Munich during the side's pre-season friendly against DC United at the Audi Field in Washington on Thursday morning. To make it even more amusing, he scored his opening goal for the club six minutes into his debut, thanks to a penalty. It happened to be his only goal in the game, which opened the gates for a convincing 6-2 win for the Bavarians. The match saw six different scorers for Bayern, as the side now prepares to take on English champion Manchester City at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday before getting its season underway from July 31.

Mane joined Bayern from Liverpool for a reported fee of £35 million. He has had an intriguing career with The Reds, scoring 120 in 269, while he has 192 club career goals from 454. As for his accolades, he has nine club titles, with seven coming with Liverpool, including an English Premier League (EPL) title and a UEFA Champions League (UCL) recognition. Bayern is Mane's first German club, besides being his fifth club to date.

As for the game, Mane opened the proceedings through a penalty in the fifth minute, followed by Marcel Sabitzer (12) and Serge Gnabry (44), as Bayern led 3-0 at half-time. After the break, the number of substitutions followed, with Matthijs de Ligt (47) adding the fourth, followed by the fifth from Joshua Zirkzee (52). While Skage Simonsen Lehland (54) and Theodore Ku-DiPietro (83) pulled a couple back for DC, Thomas Müller (90+2) scored the finisher.