Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: One thing Man City boss Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man Haaland

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offers an intriguing analysis of Erling Haaland, hours after the Norwegian scored his third hat-trick for the Premier League champions in eight games.

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland has blown the football world with his skill and talent. On Sunday, the Norwegian scored his third hat-trick for the Premier League champions against Manchester United at Etihad and helped the hosts register an emphatic 6-3 win. His teammate Phil Foden too joined the party by scoring a hat-trick of his own, making Pep Guardiola's men a team to watch out for in the ongoing campaign.

    Also read: Derby day delight for Man City: Haaland and Foden register unique EPL milestone with hat-tricks against United

    One would assume Haaland's performance would have impressed City boss Guardiola. However, the Spaniard chose to provide an intriguing analysis of his 22-year-old striker and revealed one quality he doesn't like about the young sensation. 

    "What I like in the last period of the game is he is involved. He said, 'I prefer to touch the ball five times and score five goals'. I don't like that. I want him to touch the ball more and more," Guardiola revealed.

    "He became a football player to score goals. I like that he's part more for the situations, but don't forget his biggest talent is to put the ball in the net," the Man City boss added.

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt

    While Haaland's show on Sunday was a 10/10 performance for most people, the focus point of the Norway international's brilliant performance is the record he smashed. 

    The former Borussia Dortmund star's third treble in eight matches for the reigning Premier League champions makes him the fastest to reach the feat. The previous record, held by Liverpool striker Michael Owen, was 48 games. Additionally, he recorded his third straight hat-trick in home games, a feat that will require some significant scoring to top.

    Haaland also tied the record of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who helplessly watched the Norway international put on a show from the bench, with three Premier League hat-tricks. The 22-year-old has scored three hat-tricks from just eight games in his debut season, while the Portuguese legend scored as many hat-tricks from 232 games.

    Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Man City star Haaland equals Man United icon's EPL hat-trick tally in debut season

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh

    LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    football man city vs man united Humiliation disrespect disbelief How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up erik ten hag conundrum snt

    Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Miller's ton goes in vain as India beat South Africa by 16 runs to seal series snake reaction snt

    IND vs SA 2022: Surya, KL Rahul show helps India seal first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil

    legends league cricket 2022 ross taylor ashley nurse blazing knocks against bhilwara kings power india capitals into final

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

    Recent Stories

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series gcw

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

    football La Liga 2022-23: Karim Benzema has to get in the best shape by playing - Carlo Ancelotti-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Benzema has to get in the best shape by playing' - Ancelotti

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here - adt

    In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here

    football Major league soccer mls clubs know what lionel messi wants is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona snt

    MLS clubs know what Lionel Messi wants; is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona?

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon