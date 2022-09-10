Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is all well between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar? PSG boss Galtier provides ultimate update

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship has been in the limelight since the 'penalty gate' against Montpellier. Manager Christophe Galtier has now provided an ultimate update on their bitter feud.

    Tuesday's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus again focused on the reported bitter feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Frenchman failed to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward and instead took the shot and missed in the Ligue 1 champions' 2-1 victory at Parc des Princes, sparking conversations about the strained relationship.

    Mbappe and Neymar's bitter equation came to the forefront after the 'penalty gate' situation in PSG's 5-2 win over Montepellier a couple of weeks ago. Although the France international played down speculations of a rivalry, the discussion continues to ensue across social media platforms.

    Ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Brest on Saturday, the French giant's manager Christophe Galtier was asked about the deteriorating relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. "The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good and I don't play games," the PSG manager told reporters.

    "They are associated in training and warm-ups. There was this match situation. I think Kylian talked about it with Ney. To have spoken about it with Kylian, there are two stages in the action: the acceleration, where there is the possibility of giving the ball, and the second stage, where he makes the difference in the surface and does not see Ney. There are two seconds to make a decision, and Kylian is focused on the ball to kick. I'm sure he will make assists for Ney. I haven't felt anything negative since the match about this game action," Galtier added.

    The Parisian club doesn't require Mbappe and Neymar to get along well, but PSG does need them to be on the same page when they're on the field. The French giants have not yet been harmed by their on-field errors. However, as the club attempts to win the Champions League for the first time in its history, the Ligue 1 side hopes that these misunderstandings do not harm the team in the knockout stages.

