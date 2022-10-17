Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mbappe 'shocked' over PSG exit rumours; provides proof of how happy he is with Ligue 1 champions

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    Following PSG's 1-0 win against Marseille, Kylian Mbappe has denied he requested to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the upcoming January transfer window and has also provided proof that he is happy playing for the French giants.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    For over a week, Kylian Mbappe has been hogging the limelight after reports suggested the Frenchman is 'unhappy' with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is looking to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window. Reports also claimed that the 23-year-old forward is considering buying out his contract, as he reportedly believes it is impossible to trust the French giants again. However, following the team's 1-0 win against Marseille, the sensational forward finally broke his silence and dismissed exit claims.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit route: Here's how much he may have to pay club to leave in January 2023

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In May this year, Mbappe shocked the football world by rejecting an offer to join his dream club Real Madrid and signed a contract extension with the Parisian club until 2025. However, despite committing his future to PSG for the next three years, reports indicated that the Frenchman wants to move on after the Qatar World Cup 2022. PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Sporting Director Luis Campos have since denied the rumours, but the speculation from the player's camp indicated his desire to leave.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Breaking his silence on the growing rumours, Mbappe firmly denied that he has any plans to move away from Parc des Princes in the coming months. "I never asked for my departure in January. The info that came out on the day of the match I did not understand. I am not directly or indirectly involved in this info. I'm just as shocked as everyone else. It's completely false and I'm very happy," the 23-year-old told reporters after Sunday's Ligue 1 clash.

    Also read: Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG? Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours

    Image Credit: PSG Twitter

    Not just did Mbappe reject claims that he is displeased with PSG and wants to exit the club at the start of 2023, but the France international also provided proof that he is happy playing for the Ligue 1 champions. In a video shared by PSG on social media, the 23-year-old forward is seen singing, dancing and celebrating the team's 1-0 win against Marseille with his teammates. The sensational forward flashes a huge smile as he enjoys the moment in front of the home crowd at Parc des Princes.

    WATCH: Mbappe celebrating PSG's 1-0 win against Marseille

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A goal from the Brazilian superstar Neymar helped PSG register yet another league win. With 29 points, the Parisian club are on top of the Ligue 1 table with a three-point advantage over Lorient. Galtier's men now need just two points from two group games to secure a Champions League last-16 spot. As for Mbappe, despite giving a strong statement and proving how much he enjoys playing for PSG, it's unlikely to dampen the near-constant speculation surrounding the 23-year-old;s future.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    football Will Real Madrid Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? When, what time and where to watch award ceremony in India snt

    Will Real Madrid's Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? When, what time and where to watch award ceremony in India

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs AUS: Improved death bowling helps India beat Australia in warm-up tie, Twitter satisifed-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs AUS: Improved death bowling helps India beat Australia in warm-up tie

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: There were a million fouls - Manchester City Pep Guardiola laments referring post defeat to Liverpool-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'There were a million fouls' - Guardiola laments referring post defeat to Liverpool

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23 It is about emotion, of course, red card, my fault - Liverpool Jurgen Klopp on being sent off vs Manchester City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'It's about emotion, of course... red card, my fault' - Klopp on being sent off vs City

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit - adt

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

    Air traffic volume expected to increase likely to recover to pre pandemic level Report gcw

    Air traffic volume expected to increase, likely to recover to pre-pandemic level: Report

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon