Mbappe 'shocked' over PSG exit rumours; provides proof of how happy he is with Ligue 1 champions

Following PSG's 1-0 win against Marseille, Kylian Mbappe has denied he requested to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the upcoming January transfer window and has also provided proof that he is happy playing for the French giants.

Image Credit: Getty Images

For over a week, Kylian Mbappe has been hogging the limelight after reports suggested the Frenchman is 'unhappy' with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is looking to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window. Reports also claimed that the 23-year-old forward is considering buying out his contract, as he reportedly believes it is impossible to trust the French giants again. However, following the team's 1-0 win against Marseille, the sensational forward finally broke his silence and dismissed exit claims. Also read: Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit route: Here's how much he may have to pay club to leave in January 2023

Image Credit: Getty Images

In May this year, Mbappe shocked the football world by rejecting an offer to join his dream club Real Madrid and signed a contract extension with the Parisian club until 2025. However, despite committing his future to PSG for the next three years, reports indicated that the Frenchman wants to move on after the Qatar World Cup 2022. PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Sporting Director Luis Campos have since denied the rumours, but the speculation from the player's camp indicated his desire to leave.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Breaking his silence on the growing rumours, Mbappe firmly denied that he has any plans to move away from Parc des Princes in the coming months. "I never asked for my departure in January. The info that came out on the day of the match I did not understand. I am not directly or indirectly involved in this info. I'm just as shocked as everyone else. It's completely false and I'm very happy," the 23-year-old told reporters after Sunday's Ligue 1 clash. Also read: Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG? Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours

Image Credit: PSG Twitter

Not just did Mbappe reject claims that he is displeased with PSG and wants to exit the club at the start of 2023, but the France international also provided proof that he is happy playing for the Ligue 1 champions. In a video shared by PSG on social media, the 23-year-old forward is seen singing, dancing and celebrating the team's 1-0 win against Marseille with his teammates. The sensational forward flashes a huge smile as he enjoys the moment in front of the home crowd at Parc des Princes. WATCH: Mbappe celebrating PSG's 1-0 win against Marseille

Image Credit: Getty Images