    Is Lionel Messi considering a return to Barcelona next year? Watch PSG star's reaction

    Over the last few weeks, Barcelona President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez have spoken about the possibility of legendary striker Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou next summer sparking excitement among fans of the La Liga giants.

    Barcelona, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Messi left Barcelona last year, shocking the football world, as the Catalans could not renew his contract because of their financial difficulties.

    The Argentina captain signed a two-year contract with PSG, and after a sluggish start in France last season, Messi is striking the ball in a manner he is known for at the beginning of a new campaign. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a strong start, recently hitting an incredible goal for Les Parisiens against Clermont Foot.

    Given how Messi's exit was handled last summer, club president Joan Laporta recently hinted that the Argentine superstar's chapter with Barcelona is perhaps not over and that the team hopes to re-sign him the following year so he can finish his career at Camp Nou on a high note.

    When Messi's contract with PSG expires, and he becomes a free agent the following year, manager Xavi Hernandez will be eager to reunite with his former comrade. 

    The seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or has now reportedly entered into negotiations with Barcelona to return to Camp Nou next season. PSG, on the other hand, intends to retain the 35-year-old world star and wants to offer him a new deal.

    However, Messi's camp categorically shut down rumours of possible negotiations with Barcelona. Quoting a source from the Argentine's camp, Mundo Deportivo said, "There has been no approach from Joan Laporta to anybody from Leo Messi's camp, nor vice versa, and anyone who claims that to be the case is lying."

    Messi himself remained silent when asked about his future and even gave the cold shoulder when asked by Deportes Cuatro whether the legendary striker would be interested in returning to Barcelona when his deal with the Ligue 1 champions expires.

    Take a look:

    Without a doubt, Messi will focus on the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 in November before he even thinks about his future move. However, as long as his future is uncertain beyond next summer, it will be an issue that gets brought up more frequently.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
