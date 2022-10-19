Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did PSG ask Kylian Mbappe to 'deny' leaving club in January to defuse the situation?

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    According to reports in France, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe held talks before the clash against Marseille, where it was agreed that the Frenchman needed to publicly rubbish reports suggesting he is seeking an exit from the Ligue 1 champions in January to reduce the media attention around it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues to hog the headlines worldwide, despite the Frenchman rubbishing rumours of a possible exit in the January transfer window. Reports had suggested last week that the 23-year-old star is seeking a departure from the Ligue 1 champions after feeling that promises made to him during his contract extension were not lived up to.

    Also read: Mbappe 'shocked' over PSG exit rumours; provides proof of how happy he is with Ligue 1 champions

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following PSG's 1-0 win over Marseille, Mbappe told a bunch of reporters that he is happy at the Parisian club as opposed to what is being claimed. "I never asked for my departure in January. The info that came out on the day of the match I did not understand. I am not directly or indirectly involved in this info. I'm just as shocked as everyone else. It's completely false and I'm very happy," the 23-year-old had said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, days later, reports in France claimed that Mbappe's denial of bad blood with PSG resulted from an agreement between the Ligue 1 champions and the Frenchman. "On Sunday, it was important that Mbappe denied having asked to leave for PSG," L'Equipe claimed.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit route: Here's how much he may have to pay club to leave in January 2023

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to reports, Mbappe and PSG had discussions during which it was decided that the player needed to publicly diffuse the situation to reduce media attention on the club and him. It is said that the footballer did not request permission to leave PSG on his own; rather, those in his immediate vicinity did. As a result, he can refute in the media that he requested to depart.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to L'Equipe, Luis Campos was viewed as being at the centre of the controversy, and there is outrage in both Paris and Doha, where the upcoming World Cup 2022 will be held. "If Mbappe has the feeling of having been betrayed by unfulfilled promises, PSG shares a similar feeling towards a player to whom it has given in to all demands, even beyond the sporting aspect," L'Equipe reported.

    Also read: Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG? Christophe Galtier breaks his silence amidst rift rumours

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Le Parisien, the newspaper closest to PSG, has followed this line: "The impact was great and the denials of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier did little to put out the fire and especially did not calm Mbappe's anger against Nasser Al Khelaifi and his unfulfilled promises." Given theses reports, it will be interesting to see what happens after the showpiece event in Qatar.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland

    football Ballon d'Or 2022: Neymar praises Karim Benzema, fumes over Vinicius Jr's ranking; fans note no word for Mbappe snt

    Ballon d'Or 2022: Neymar praises Benzema, fumes over Vinicius Jr's ranking; fans note no word for Mbappe

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: High chances of rain playing spoilsport-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: High chances of rain playing spoilsport

    Chetan Sharma fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee-ayh

    Chetan Sharma's fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee

    BCCI vs PCB - Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah's comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout

    Recent Stories

    Bhediya trailer Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon starrer has hints of Rahul Roy Pooja Bhatt Junoon drb

    Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer has hints of Rahul Roy, Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Junoon’?

    Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here - adt

    Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here

    Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS' AJR

    Tamil Nadu Police detain Palaniswami over hunger strike, says 'Stalin trying to destroy AIADMK using OPS'

    Asia Cup 2023 relocation can impact Pakistan visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023 - PCB-ayh

    'Asia Cup 2023 relocation can impact Pakistan's visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023' - PCB

    Ammu review: Is Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse worth watching? Movie is on Amazon Prime Video RBA

    Ammu review: Is Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse worth watching? Movie is on Amazon Prime Video

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon