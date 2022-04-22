Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 11th goal in his last 14 games for Barcelona to give them a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Barcelona's lone goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted his side endured a difficult game in their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday. The Gabon international, who has now scored 11 goals in his last 14 games for the Catalan club, added that he is pleased with the overall attitude of the team and their chances to qualify for next year's Champions League.

The victory against Sociedad left Barcelona tied on points with Sevilla, which defeated Levante earlier Thursday to stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season. Second place also is essential as it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup.

The former Arsenal striker gave Barcelona the lead on 11 minutes when he headed in from close range at the far post from Ferran Torres' cross.

Real Sociedad should have equalised before halftime, but Alexsander Isak shot well wide when teed-up by Alex Sorloth. The former Arsenal target is still stuck on five goals for the season.

Following the clash, Aubameyang admitted that it had been a tough night for Barcelona but was thrilled to come away with all three points. "I think we suffered a lot tonight, but it's a good win at the end of the day. This is the attitude we need to have in every game, to give our best, to give everything until the last minute, that's what we did today," he said. WATCH: Aubameyang speaks after scoring 11th goal for Barcelona

"Our opponents played well tonight. We scored early, and now we are close to qualifying for the Champions League, and this is important for us. I think it was important to win tonight and stop it [losing run]. We had two or three games that were a bit bad, but this is the attitude we showed tonight. This is good for us," the Gabon international added.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said that the win was a 'crucial' one. "It is really important for us. It is a big win against a very good opponent in a really difficult stadium, against a very good coach - well-organised, so it is very important for us." WATCH: Xavi Hernandez admits team 'suffered' against Real Sociedad

