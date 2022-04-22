Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 11th goal in his last 14 games for Barcelona to give them a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. 

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona's lone goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted his side endured a difficult game in their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday. The Gabon international, who has now scored 11 goals in his last 14 games for the Catalan club, added that he is pleased with the overall attitude of the team and their chances to qualify for next year's Champions League.

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The victory against Sociedad left Barcelona tied on points with Sevilla, which defeated Levante earlier Thursday to stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season. Second place also is essential as it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup.

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The former Arsenal striker gave Barcelona the lead on 11 minutes when he headed in from close range at the far post from Ferran Torres' cross.

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Sociedad should have equalised before halftime, but Alexsander Isak shot well wide when teed-up by Alex Sorloth. The former Arsenal target is still stuck on five goals for the season.

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following the clash, Aubameyang admitted that it had been a tough night for Barcelona but was thrilled to come away with all three points. "I think we suffered a lot tonight, but it's a good win at the end of the day. This is the attitude we need to have in every game, to give our best, to give everything until the last minute, that's what we did today," he said.

    WATCH: Aubameyang speaks after scoring 11th goal for Barcelona

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Our opponents played well tonight. We scored early, and now we are close to qualifying for the Champions League, and this is important for us. I think it was important to win tonight and stop it [losing run]. We had two or three games that were a bit bad, but this is the attitude we showed tonight. This is good for us," the Gabon international added.

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said that the win was a 'crucial' one. "It is really important for us. It is a big win against a very good opponent in a really difficult stadium, against a very good coach - well-organised, so it is very important for us."

    WATCH: Xavi Hernandez admits team 'suffered' against Real Sociedad

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona's away victory reduced its gap to Madrid to 15 points, and it can further cut it to 12 points on Sunday if it defeats Rayo Vallecano at home in a game it has in hand. The Catalan club and Madrid, which won 3-1 at Osasuna on Wednesday, have five games left. Madrid, trying to clinch its second title in three seasons, doesn't play this weekend.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs RR delhi-rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match Prediction: Delhi looks to ride on high-flying momentum against Rajasthan

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni the saviour as Chennai Super Kings breaks Mumbai Indians heart; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Dhoni the saviour as Chennai breaks Mumbai's heart; netizens run amok

    tennis WATCH Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return snt

    WATCH: Rafa Nadal fires trademark forehands as 'King of Clay' gears up for return

    Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral-ayh

    Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight to leave him bloodied; video goes viral

    Football fans disgusted after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat snt

    Football fans 'disgusted' after Man United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

    Recent Stories

    Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look RBA

    Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

    Solar Eclipse 2022 Dos and Donts every expecting woman should follow during Surya Grahan gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts every expecting woman should follow during Surya Grahan

    Hollywood Priyanka Chopra wants to celebrate her 40th birthday here are you listening Nick Jonas drb

    Priyanka Chopra wants to celebrate her 40th birthday here; are you listening Nick Jonas?

    Apple iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months here s why gcw

    iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months, here's why

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon