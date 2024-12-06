Kylian Mbappe's struggles at Real Madrid raise concerns over his confidence among teammates

Kylian Mbappe's recent struggles at Real Madrid, including missed penalties and underwhelming performances, are causing concern among his teammates about his confidence.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's early days at Real Madrid have been far from smooth, and recent performances have left his teammates increasingly concerned about his confidence. The 25-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, has been under heavy scrutiny after missing crucial penalties and failing to deliver the performances expected of him since his summer arrival.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe’s latest setback came during Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Athletic Club in La Liga on Wednesday. The French forward, who had already missed a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League, had another golden opportunity to redeem himself with a second-half spot-kick in Bilbao. However, once again, he failed to convert from the penalty spot, compounding what has been a difficult period for the striker.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

His underwhelming performances and missed penalties have caused real concern among his Real Madrid teammates. Reports from Relevo suggest that the squad is worried about Mbappe’s confidence levels, particularly after his recent struggles in front of goal. Despite his efforts, the Frenchman has failed to live up to the high expectations that came with his move to Madrid, and his lack of form has been evident both in his missed chances and overall play.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nevertheless, Mbappe’s teammates are determined to support him during this difficult time. The dressing room has shown strong solidarity, recognizing that the 25-year-old is working hard behind the scenes to get back to his best. The concern is not so much about his effort, but rather about the mental toll his poor performances may be taking on his confidence.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, too, has expressed his backing for the striker, emphasizing the need for patience. Speaking after the Athletic Club defeat, Ancelotti defended Mbappe, explaining that penalties are part of the game and that a miss should not overshadow his overall contribution.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Mbappe is sad about the penalty, yes… but it can happen. Sometimes you score the penalty, sometimes not. I’m not gonna judge a performance by the penalty. He’s not playing at his best level, but let’s give him time. He’s working hard. He’s scored 10 goals, he can be better but he’s working hard," Ancelotti said.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite the support from his coach and teammates, the pressure continues to mount on Mbappe. His arrival in Madrid came with the weight of high expectations, and the recent criticisms highlight the fine line he walks in a team with such immense pressure to succeed. As Real Madrid faces a difficult spell, with four defeats in seven games, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining how Mbappe responds to this challenge, both on and off the pitch.

While his teammates remain firmly behind him, it’s clear that the situation is causing concern within the squad. The question remains: can Mbappe regain his form and confidence in time to silence the critics and deliver for his new team?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: India faces early setback on Day 1 of pink-ball clash as Mitchell Starc shines snt

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: India faces early setback on Day 1 of pink-ball clash as Mitchell Starc shines

AUS vs IND, Adelaid Test: Rohit Sharma confirm changes in batting order, speaks about KL Rahul dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Rohit Sharma confirm changes in batting order, speaks about KL Rahul

Check out Sara Tendulkar education net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar NGO gcw

Check out Sara Tendulkar’s education, net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar's NGO

Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'? gcw

Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has arrived! 13-year-old sets Internet abuzz as India reach U-19 Asia Cup semis (WATCH) snt

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has arrived! 13-year-old sets Internet abuzz as India reach U-19 Asia Cup semis (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details AJR

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos ATG

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online RBA

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details dmn

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details

Seer s statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him gcw

Seer's statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon