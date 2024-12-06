Kylian Mbappe's struggles at Real Madrid raise concerns over his confidence among teammates

Kylian Mbappe's recent struggles at Real Madrid, including missed penalties and underwhelming performances, are causing concern among his teammates about his confidence.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's early days at Real Madrid have been far from smooth, and recent performances have left his teammates increasingly concerned about his confidence. The 25-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, has been under heavy scrutiny after missing crucial penalties and failing to deliver the performances expected of him since his summer arrival.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe’s latest setback came during Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Athletic Club in La Liga on Wednesday. The French forward, who had already missed a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League, had another golden opportunity to redeem himself with a second-half spot-kick in Bilbao. However, once again, he failed to convert from the penalty spot, compounding what has been a difficult period for the striker.

Image Credit: Getty Images

His underwhelming performances and missed penalties have caused real concern among his Real Madrid teammates. Reports from Relevo suggest that the squad is worried about Mbappe’s confidence levels, particularly after his recent struggles in front of goal. Despite his efforts, the Frenchman has failed to live up to the high expectations that came with his move to Madrid, and his lack of form has been evident both in his missed chances and overall play.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nevertheless, Mbappe’s teammates are determined to support him during this difficult time. The dressing room has shown strong solidarity, recognizing that the 25-year-old is working hard behind the scenes to get back to his best. The concern is not so much about his effort, but rather about the mental toll his poor performances may be taking on his confidence.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, too, has expressed his backing for the striker, emphasizing the need for patience. Speaking after the Athletic Club defeat, Ancelotti defended Mbappe, explaining that penalties are part of the game and that a miss should not overshadow his overall contribution.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Mbappe is sad about the penalty, yes… but it can happen. Sometimes you score the penalty, sometimes not. I’m not gonna judge a performance by the penalty. He’s not playing at his best level, but let’s give him time. He’s working hard. He’s scored 10 goals, he can be better but he’s working hard," Ancelotti said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite the support from his coach and teammates, the pressure continues to mount on Mbappe. His arrival in Madrid came with the weight of high expectations, and the recent criticisms highlight the fine line he walks in a team with such immense pressure to succeed. As Real Madrid faces a difficult spell, with four defeats in seven games, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining how Mbappe responds to this challenge, both on and off the pitch. While his teammates remain firmly behind him, it’s clear that the situation is causing concern within the squad. The question remains: can Mbappe regain his form and confidence in time to silence the critics and deliver for his new team?

Latest Videos