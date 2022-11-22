Qatar World Cup 2022, DEN vs TUN: Top 5 moments as Denmark held goalless by Tunisia

Qatar World Cup 2022: Denmark and Tunisia settled for a competitive goalless draw in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. Consequently, we present the top five moments from this gripping encounter.

It was a fascinating clash between Denmark and Tunisia in their Group D meeting at the Educational City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. After a competitive 90 minutes, both sides failed to break the deadlock and settled for a deserving goalless draw. While there were one or two close chances for each side, none could result in a goal, either being saved or adjudged off-side. In the meantime, we present the five top moments from this tie.

Close chances by Tunisia

While Tunisia had a couple of close scoring chances, it was the better team in terms of opportunities created, with as many as 13, compared to Denmark's eight. Indeed, it was a deserving side to win this contest.

Credit to Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish goalkeeper did a commendable job in keeping out the two promising attacks from the Tunisians. The 36-year-old certainly put his veteran experience into good use and would play a vital role in the Dynamite's campaign going ahead in what appears to be his final WC stint.

Denmark plays smart with possession

Denmark was notable for playing smart in terms of possessions, as it held on to the ball most of the time, despite failing to come up with enough promising attacking opportunities and not testing the Tunisian defence enough.

Tunisia impresses defensively

As far as Tunisia's defence was concerned, it did a fair job of containing the Danish attack. While it was undoubtedly an incredible performance from the African side, given how it dominated the qualifiers, it would not be wise to take them lightly henceforth.

Is Denmark over-reliant on Christian Eriksen?

Denmark impressed during the UEFA Euro last year, especially after Eriksen suffered a heart attack on the field and was ruled out of the tournament, as it played for the striker and qualified for the semis. However, in this tie, it was pretty reliant on the Manchester United forward, with the only ample Danish opportunity being created by him.