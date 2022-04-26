Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal?

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    On Monday, Piers Morgan revealed that he had spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo personally about leaving Manchester United to move to Emirates next season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer amid much fanfare, Manchester United fans were overjoyed to see their hero 'come home'. The 37-year-old, who scored his 100th Premier League goal for the club against Arsenal on Saturday, is now hitting the headlines over whether he will stay with the Erik ten Hag's Red Devils or move to another club during the summer transfer window. Football pundit Piers Morgan has a suggestion for the Portugal international - move to Arsenal!

    Also read: Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Monday, Morgan revealed that he had spoken to Ronaldo personally about leaving United to move to Emirates next season and added that he thought the Portuguese star was 'the best player on the pitch' when the Gunners defeated the Ralf Rangnick side 3-1 over the weekend.

    Also read: Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the penalty against Arsenal? Ralf Rangnick explains

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Morgan also expressed his worry over Ronaldo not being given the right respect the legend deserves in the United dressing room. The football expert is of the opinion that the club's youngsters need to check their 'egos' and remarked that they should be 'begging Ronaldo for advice'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to TalkSPORT Breakfast on Monday morning, Morgan said, "When it comes down to money and owners and riches and banking, we've got the richest of all of them. Stan Kroenke has got £10billion. He's married to a woman who has got even more in the Walmart heiress who has £15billion. He's just bought a ranch for £750million. He can afford to buy a couple of strikers!"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Do you know what I'd do if I was Arsenal manager? I'd go in, get Cristiano Ronaldo and put him upfront. I had this conversation with him last week. I said, "come to Arsenal". The Arsenal and Manchester United thing is very interesting. On paper, United have far more talented players and far more experienced, talented players, but they don't have the right attitude," Morgan added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The mental attitude is shocking. Whatever is going on in that club… if they didn't have Ronaldo in the team, they wouldn't be winning, whereas Arsenal has young, hungry, really promising guys who have a great attitude. People like [Bukayo] Saka, [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Kieran] Tierney and all of these guys," the journalist stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "That's what's encouraging. If you combined the United talent with our mentality, then both clubs would be sorted. I'm not even joking. I'd love to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal. If he's not going to stay at United, I'd take him in a heartbeat. I watched that game at the weekend, and he was the best player on the pitch. As a striker, when you watch Ronaldo's movement and his goalscoring record at 37, I'd put Ronaldo at the front and let these kids learn from him," Morgan remarked.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The football pundit went on to say, "There's a brilliant story from Saturday. I walked into this box, and there was Dennis Bergkamp, my all-time Arsenal hero. I was telling Dennis about how Thierry Henry always gets annoyed when I say that Dennis is my number one when there's a tap on my shoulder, and it's Thierry!"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I found myself doing a picture with the two of them, then I went down and saw that Arsenal released some footage of them talking to Smith Rowe and Saka, and you could see the awe in those young guys' faces," Morgan added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't feel like there's that respect from those young guys at United for Ronaldo. I think that the egos are writing cheques that the lack of trophies doesn't cash, and my message to those young United stars is that you're talented, but your egos are out of control, and you should be begging Ronaldo for advice," he opined.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "If you had even a tenth of his work ethic, his ability, his success and his trophies all around the world, then you'd be much better than you are now, but there's an arrogance there about those players which we don't have at Arsenal. That's not the problem. Bring in a couple of world-class players, and then I might start to believe in the process," Morgan concluded.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal in a match between Manchester United and Arsenal after skipping the 4-0 drubbing against Liverpool to mourn the death of his newborn son. The striker paid a touching homage to his late son after scoring the goal on Saturday by raising his left hand to the sky to dedicate the only goal scored in the clash to his late son.

    Also read: Friends and family send hearts after Ronaldo and Georgina return home with newborn daughter

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Bangalore-Rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR, Match Prediction: Bangalore-Rajasthan clash in battle for top spot

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai against Punjab, Twitter reacts-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai, Twitter reacts

    football epl Won't sell Chelsea for 10 years: Bidders asked to give ownership guarantee snt

    Won't sell Chelsea for 10 years: Bidders asked to give ownership guarantee

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings-Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6000 IPL runs; fans applaud-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6,000 IPL runs; fans applaud

    Recent Stories

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6 12 age group gcw

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard - adt

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury

    Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye catching high slit metallic silver dress drb

    Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye-catching high-slit metallic silver dress

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon