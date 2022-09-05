Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 6 review: Man United halts Arsenal's winning run; City held by Villa

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    The 2022-23 EPL saw Matchday 6 commitments conclude on Sunday. There were a couple of blockbusters, with Manchester United ending Arsenal's winning run while Aston Villa held Manchester City.

    It turned out to be another fascinating gameweek, as Matchday 6 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 saw some blockbuster encounters, with some results turning out to be shocking ones. Although the tournament is still 32 games away from determining the title race, it is a long shot. However, it seems like the league table is beginning to take shape in its early days. The Merseyside Derby and the Manchester United-Arsenal clash happened to be the headliners. In the meantime, we review how this matchday turned out.

    United gives Arsenal a reality check?
    Fifth-placed United has managed to pull things back in the last four games. On Sunday, it hosted current league leader Arsenal, and the hosts proved why the visitors don't need to be complacent, having scripted wins against mostly lower-ranked sides until now. Antony (35) dazzled on debut, while Marcus Rashford (66 and 75) struck twice to sink the Gunners 3-1.

    Liverpool held by Everton
    Seventh-placed Liverpool has not been in the best of forms this season, having managed just a couple of wins, besides drawing three and losing one. While it was expected to give a stern challenge to its cross-town rival 16th-placed Everton just a mile away from Anfield on Saturday, it managed to do so but could only settle for a goalless draw, piling pressure on Jurgen Klopp.

    Chelsea survives getting Hammered
    Sixth-placed Chelsea has also witnessed a shaky start to the season, managing three wins, a draw, and a couple of losses. Hosting a relegation-threatened West Ham United on Saturday, The Blues were expected to be up for a fight. To Thomas Tuchel's relief, the hosts survived the battle and won 2-1, thanks to strikes from Ben Chilwell (76) and Kai Havertz (88).

    Tottenham Hotspur edges past Fulham
    Third-placed Tottenham has strongly indicated that it is truly in the title race, having four wins and a couple of losses. As it hosted newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday, it was supposed to be an easy ride for the former. However, it turned out to be a tight race, while strikes from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (40) and Harry Kane (75) got the job done 2-1.

    Manchester City gets a taste of Villa's integrity
    Second-placed City is yet to lose a game this season. However, with a couple of draws and Arsenal winning, it is not at the top spot for now. As it travelled to take on 17th-placed Aston Villa on Saturday, the visitors were expected to rout the hosts. However, the Cityzens faced stiff competition and settled for a 1-1 draw, with Erling Braut Haaland (50) being their lone scorer.

    Brighton and Hove Albion piles more misery on Leicester City
    Things are horrendous for the 2015-16 EPL champion Leicester, as it is at rock bottom without a win, having a draw and five losses. As it travelled to fourth-placed Brighton on Sunday, the visitors were hammered 5-2. Brendan Rodgers is seriously threatened about losing his job unless he drastically turns things around for the Foxes.

